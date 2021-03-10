Persons of Interest Sought in an Armed Carjacking (Gun) Offense: 4600 Block of Quarles Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Carjacking Task Force seek the public’s assistance in locating suspects in reference to an Armed Carjacking (Gun) offense that occurred on Friday, February 26, 2021, in the 4600 block of Quarles Street, Northeast.

At approximately 7:43 pm, the suspects approached the victims, who were sitting in a vehicle, at the listed location. One of the suspects brandished a firearm and the victims exited the vehicle. The suspects then took the victims’ property and fled the scene in the victims’ vehicle.

Persons of interest were captured by a camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these individuals, or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.