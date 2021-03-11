Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 3600 Block of 20th Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fifth District announce an arrest has been made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Wednesday, December 16, 2020, in the 3600 block of 20th Street, Northeast.

At approximately 2:38 pm, the suspect’s and victim’s vehicles collided, resulting in a traffic accident at the listed location. The suspect and victim exited their vehicles and engaged in a verbal altercation. The suspect then brandished a handgun and threatened to shoot the victim. The suspect then fled the scene in a vehicle.

On Wednesday, March 11, 2021, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 26 year-old Samba Sow, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon. At the time of arrest, Sow was found to be in possession of a firearm and additionally charged with Carrying a Pistol Without a License, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device.