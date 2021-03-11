When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: January 22, 2021 FDA Publish Date: January 25, 2021 Product Type: Food & Beverages Allergens Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Undeclared Milk Company Name: Bickel’s Snack Foods, Inc. Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description

Company Announcement

Bickel’s Snack Foods, Inc. is voluntarily recalling one specific lot of 8 oz. Butter Flavored Popcorn bearing UPC code 70175 06021 due to the undeclared presence of milk. Consumers with an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk could experience a serious or life-threatening reaction if they consume this product.

The following Use By code is subject to this recall: 29 MAR 21 Z1 E1

No other products or lot codes are affected by this recall.

The product was sold to distributors in Georgia and North Carolina and is available exclusively in Publix Super Markets. The error occurred when bags containing Cheddar Flavored Popcorn were inadvertently labeled as Butter Flavored Popcorn. To date, there have been no illnesses reported in connection with the consumption of this product.

The error was identified by a store employee who alerted the manufacturer.

If you have this product in your possession, please discard it or return it to Publix for a full refund.

Customer inquiries should be directed to: Phone: 717-900-1520 Email: dsager@bickelssnacks.com

Business hours are Monday – Friday 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM Eastern time.

This voluntary recall is being made with the knowledge of the Food & Drug Administration.