Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 942 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 213,666 in the last 365 days.

House passes Thai’s expanded Working Families Tax Credit 

OLYMPIA—On Tuesday, March 9, the Washington House of Representatives passed a bill that puts more money in the pockets of working families. House Bill 1297 sponsored by Rep. My-Linh Thai, D-Bellevue, is an expansion of the 2008 working families tax exemption, making over 400,000 taxpayers in Washington eligible for a credit between $500 and $950. 

Many working families in Washington are one the brink of economic catastrophe,” said Rep. Thai. “Too many Washingtonians are just one missed paycheck or unexpected bill away from disastrous long-term economic hardships.” 

“Black and Indigenous Washingtonians, as well as other people of color are experiencing this at particularly high rates,” continued Thai. “I sponsored this bill to put money back in the pockets of Washingtonians who need it most, hopefully granting some measure of financial security.” 

The expansion of the Working Families Tax Credit means greater financial stability for over 400,000 taxpayersimproving the lives of 1 in 4 children in Washington. House Bill 1297 passed the House with a bipartisan vote of 942 and now heads to the Senate for consideration. 

 

You just read:

House passes Thai’s expanded Working Families Tax Credit 

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.