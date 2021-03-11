30 years of designing award-winning images, this former Creative Director launches her 2nd career as a fine art painter.
No matter what I do, it has always been about having a purpose and trying to make a difference.”TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After 30 years of designing images for major companies worldwide, this former Creative Director is launching her second career as a fine art painter.
— Amy Phillips
Artist, art director and graphic designer Amy Feil Phillips was selected as one of 15 finalists for the 51st Raymond James Gasparilla Festival of the Arts’ Emerging Artist Program.
Featuring an array of paintings, photography, printmaking, ceramics, and other unique forms of art, the 2021 event is online for the first time because of Covid-19 and takes place from March 1-21. Every year, artists from across the country vie for the $15,000 Raymond James Best of Show Award and an additional $65,000 in awards.
The Emerging Artist Program recognizes and features the artwork of up-and-coming artists who wish to establish themselves in a professional visual arts career. Applicants are selected through a jury process. “I was aware of the program after serving on the Board of GFA for several years. Typically, the majority of artists accepted are just starting out after graduating from college, but occasionally, second career applicants are chosen,” says Phillips. This is why I feel extremely fortunate.”
Phillips already has a collection of awards, such as Best of Show in the International Society of Acrylic Painters 11th Annual Exhibition in 2017 as well as local, regional and national American Advertising Federation ADDY Awards. Phillips was recognized nationally in the Print Regional Design Annual and has developed branding for Tampa Electric, Moffitt Cancer Center, Eckerd Connects, The Children’s Campaign, Heartbeat International, Pasco-Pinellas Heart Gallery, Prevent Blindness-FL, and the Children's Home.
“No matter what I do, it has always been about having a purpose and trying to make a difference,” says Phillips. She adds, “While working with many non-profits on cause-related campaigns, especially children’s issues, I learned how powerful communication can be and how it can change lives. Now, more than ever, people need art in their lives.”
Phillips, who holds a MBA in Marketing, has taught Advertising and Graphic Design at the University of South Florida. Her career spans as production artist, art director and graphic designer in Chicago and New York and creative director for various design firms in Tampa. She has worked with regional advertising icons Clint Cline, Michael Winner, Ron Chenoweth, Deanne Roberts and most recently, Glen Peak.
When Peak retired in 2020, Phillips returned to painting. She explains, “The timing was interesting and in some ways amazingly good. Social isolation related to the pandemic resulted in a prolific year for me,” she says. She adds: "With enough work completed, I decided to apply to the Emerging Artist Program and was thrilled, yet humbled that my work was judged as worthy of the honor.”
Growing up in Shaker Heights, Ohio and Martha’s Vineyard, Ma, Phillips graduated with honors in Studio Art from little ivy league, Wesleyan University in Middletown, Ct. Interested in a relatively dependable and stable career, she moved to Chicago and quickly applied her art theory skills and talent to commercial work, starting out as a production artist and eventually working her way up to art director, graphic designer and then creative director for various design firms and advertising agencies.
She and her husband Michael, also an artist, art director and graphic designer moved to Tampa in 1990 where they raised two children on Davis Islands. “Early in my career, my husband who was already established as a sought-after art director in Chicago and New York became my mentor. As my career got going, it was exciting to work on national brands like IBM, Pier One and Schweppes but difficult to not bring work home to critique together and figure out how to improve on it and make it more powerful. We both love visual and communication arts, so we never tired of working into the evenings, what it took to do well in the competitive and fast-paced profession.” Read more about Amy’s background at https://www.linkedin.com/in/amyphillipscd/.
Phillips is a member of the American Impressionist Society, Acrylic Painters USA, Inc., Tampa Regional Artists, and Las Damas de Arte. Her work can be viewed at https://amyfeilphillips.wixsite.com/artist and https://www.facebook.com/amyfeilphillipsart.
Diane Jones
DJ Public Relations
+1 727-992-6928
email us here