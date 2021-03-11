Markley Street Traffic Shift Thursday Marks Completion of New Northbound Bridge Over Stony Creek in Norristown

King of Prussia, PA – Southbound traffic will be shifted to the rebuilt northbound side of Markley Street (U.S. 202 South) between Marshall Street and Main Street in Norristown on Thursday afternoon, March 11, marking the completion of northbound reconstruction south of Marshall Street — including completion of the northbound side of the new bridge over Stony Creek — and the start of work to replace the southbound side of the bridge, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The two-lane southbound traffic shift is expected to take place mid-afternoon on Thursday, March 11. Southbound motorists approaching the work area may encounter brief stoppages and delays during implementation of the shift.

Northbound Markley Street (U.S. 202 South) through traffic will remain detoured around the work zone, turning north on DeKalb Street (U.S. 202 North) in Bridgeport Borough. Northbound local motorists using the Dannehower Bridge will be required to turn east or west on Main Street in Norristown for the remainder of construction.

Since the start of work on the $23.9 million Section 510 project in early 2020, PennDOT’s contractor has completed the relocation of utilities and installation of the project’s stormwater drainage system on the northbound side of Markley Street (U.S. 202 South) between Marshall and Main streets, and demolition and construction of the northbound side of the new Stony Creek Bridge.

Utility and drainage work on the northbound side of Markley Street (U.S. 202 South) between Marshall Street and Elm Street are expected to continue until approximately mid-2021. When completed southbound traffic also will be shifted to the rebuilt northbound lanes, allowing southbound reconstruction to begin in that area.

Pedestrian access on at least one side of Markley Street (U.S. 202 South) will continue to be maintained at all times.

Under the Section 510 project, PennDOT’s contractor will:

Rebuild the four-lane section of Markley Street between Main Street and Marshall Street;

Reconstruct and widen Markley Street to provide one northbound lane, two southbound lanes and a center turn lane between Marshall Street and Elm Street;

Replace the two existing bridges over Stony Creek with a single bridge to accommodate five lanes of traffic;

Rehabilitate the Markley Street/Elm Street stone arch bridge over Stony Creek;

Construct a new sidewalk on the west side of Markley Street to link SEPTA train stations at Main Street and Elm Street;

Reconstruct and widen Main Street between Water Street and Barbadoes Street to provide additional travel lanes and improve traffic flow through the signalized intersection at Markley Street;

Install brick pavers, trees and decorative pedestrian streetlights along Main Street between Barbadoes Street and Markley Street;

Upgrade railroad grade crossings at Main Street and Marshall Street by installing new gates and signals in coordination with SEPTA;

Install Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) components on Markley Street and DeKalb Pike (U.S. 202 North) from Norristown to Lower Gwynedd Township to better manage traffic flow along both corridors;

Replace existing traffic signals on Markley Street at Main Street, Marshall Street and Elm Street; and

Install new ADA curb ramps at all intersections to include pushbuttons, countdown signals and continental crosswalks to enhance pedestrian safety.

This project is the second of two contracts to improve the Markley Street Corridor in Norristown. Markley Street was reconstructed and improved between Elm Street and Johnson Highway under a project that was completed in 2017.

Allan Myers, LP, of Worcester, Montgomery County is the general contractor on the project, which is financed with 80 percent federal and 20 percent state funds. Construction on the entire project is expected to be completed in late 2022. For more information on this U.S. 202 improvement project, visit us202-markleystreet.com.

