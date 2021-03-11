Prep Work to begin on State Route 228 from Route 8 to Officer Edward Brooks Drive, Middlesex Township, Butler County

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) will begin work March 15 on and around State Route 228 from Route 8 West to Officer Edward Brooks Drive in Middlesex Township, Butler County.

Crews will be completing a survey in the area and installing fences to delineate wetlands. No lane restrictions are anticipated at this time.

Future work will include major realignment of the roadway involving the addition of a travel lane in each direction and a center turn lane. It will also include the construction of four new structures and realigned local road connections on State Route 0228 in Middlesex Township, Butler County.

The purpose of the work is to improve the horizontal and vertical geometry of State Route 228 and eliminate the curve in "Balls Bend".

Work is anticipated to continue through January 2025. Independence Excavating Inc. is the contractor on this project and the overall cost of the project is $26.5 million dollars.

PennDOT urges motorists to slow down when driving in work zones, and also to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and to pay attention to signs and flaggers. Drive responsibly in work zones for your safety and the safety of the workers.

MEDIA CONTACT: Tina Gibbs at 724-357-2829 or chgibbs@pa.gov.