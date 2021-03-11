East Vincent Township to Restrict Route 724 (Schuylkill Road) for Utility Installation

03/11/2021

King of Prussia, PA – East Vincent Township is planning a single lane closure on Route 724 (Schuylkill Road) in both directions between Stoney Run Road and Pikeland Avenue in East Vincent Township, Chester County, on Monday, March 15, through Friday, March 19, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, for sewer installation, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work area because backups and delays will occur. The schedule is weather dependent.

