Pennsylvania American Water to Restrict Several State Highways for Utility Improvements in Chester County

03/11/2021

King of Prussia, PA – Pennsylvania American Water is planning single lane closures on several state highways in Chester County on Monday, March 15, through Friday, March 19, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, for utility construction, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.  

The work locations are: 

Chester County  

  • Route 372 (Valley Road) between Eastern Avenue and Cynthia Road in Valley Township;
  • Route 82 (Lincoln Highway) at the intersection with Church Street in the City of Coatesville;
  • Route 82 (Lincoln Highway) between Mount Pleasant Street and Church Street in the City of Coatesville;
  • Route 82 (Strode Avenue) between Charles Street and Concord Street in the City of Coatesville; and
  • Route 372 (1st Avenue) between Chestnut Street and Culvert Street in Parkesburg Borough.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Pennsylvania American Water will complete these projects under a PennDOT Highway Occupancy Permit. 

To help make decisions regarding winter travel, motorists are encouraged to "Know Before You Go" by checking conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. Users can also see plow truck statuses and travel alerts along a specific route using the "Check My Route" tool.

MEDIA CONTACT: Krys Johnson, 610-205-6797

# # #

