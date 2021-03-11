Pennsylvania American Water to Restrict Several State Highways for Utility Improvements in Chester County
03/11/2021
King of Prussia, PA – Pennsylvania American Water is planning single lane closures on several state highways in Chester County on Monday, March 15, through Friday, March 19, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, for utility construction, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.
The work locations are:
Chester County
- Route 372 (Valley Road) between Eastern Avenue and Cynthia Road in Valley Township;
- Route 82 (Lincoln Highway) at the intersection with Church Street in the City of Coatesville;
- Route 82 (Lincoln Highway) between Mount Pleasant Street and Church Street in the City of Coatesville;
- Route 82 (Strode Avenue) between Charles Street and Concord Street in the City of Coatesville; and
- Route 372 (1st Avenue) between Chestnut Street and Culvert Street in Parkesburg Borough.
Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.
Pennsylvania American Water will complete these projects under a PennDOT Highway Occupancy Permit.
MEDIA CONTACT: Krys Johnson, 610-205-6797
# # #