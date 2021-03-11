Virgin Pulse Expands Homebase for Health with Acquisition of Predictive Analytics Provider, Advanced Plan for Health (APH), Enabling Clients to Identify and Reduce Health Risks and Action Insights Directly from Virgin Pulse Platform

APH’s predictive analytics capabilities, together with Virgin Pulse’s solutions, will allow clients to identify, manage and reduce high-cost health risks across their populations, pinpoint and close gaps in care and increase chronic condition compliance through targeted health interventions and behavior change recommendations

/EIN News/ -- PROVIDENCE, R.I., March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virgin Pulse, the leading global provider of digital health and wellbeing solutions, today announced that it has acquired population health analytics and informatics provider, Advanced Plan for Health (APH). Historically, population analytics platforms have existed as stand-alone applications that produce valuable insights and reports, but often lack means to translate findings into tangible actions in health and wellbeing programs. With APH’s analytics capabilities and significant knowledge and expertise in this area, Virgin Pulse becomes the first digital wellbeing provider to unite deep health analytics with a robust behavior change engine to drive outcomes on a single integrated platform.



“APH further expands Virgin Pulse’s Homebase for Health platform and provides the ability to deliver measurable health outcomes through predictive modeling, at both the individual and group level, facilitating the targeted closure of gaps in care and improved health outcomes,” said David Osborne, CEO of Virgin Pulse. “By combining APH’s health analytics and informatics with Virgin Pulse’s integrated solutions and unparalleled success in engaging and influencing member behavior, we can now deliver a fully orchestrated experience that unlocks the value of health analytics to deliver tangible behavior change and return on investment.”

APH has been pioneering health analytics and predictive modeling to help organizations make informed population health management decisions since 2004. With more than 300 clients spanning employers, insurance brokers, health plans, third-party administrators (TPAs), accountable care organizations (ACOs) and health and wellness partners, the company has helped improve health outcomes across more than 2.7 million members.

“Joining VP is an exciting next step for APH – one where two high-impact halves are coming together to provide a closed-loop experience focused on helping clients identify, take action and reduce risk and costs early, before issues cascade into larger, more costly medical problems,” said Neil Godbey, CEO of APH. “Our team has spent the past 17 years leveraging our population health expertise to build solutions that address our clients’ unique challenges. In the current environment, addressing these problems is more urgent than ever. We look forward to joining Virgin Pulse to build upon our innovative platform and allow our collective clients to implement truly next-level health and wellbeing strategies.”

With today’s announcement, Virgin Pulse is also introducing VP Health Analytics, a healthcare risk engine that incorporates proprietary analytics capabilities from APH’s flagship Poindexter solution. Available as a standalone offering today, VP Health Analytics provides deep, actionable insights and models that allow organizations to predict future health conditions, gaps in care, and potential hospital admissions while helping identify key candidates for care management programs and targeted behavior change recommendations.



About Virgin Pulse

Virgin Pulse is the global leader and premier provider of digital health and wellbeing SaaS solutions and services focused on driving health outcomes and reducing healthcare costs. Featuring the industry’s only true Homebase for Health™ that unifies and simplifies the health journey, Virgin Pulse fuses high-tech, high-touch, predictive analytics, AI and data to support clients and members across the entire health, wellbeing and benefits lifecycle—from screening and risk assessment to activation, behavior change and the adoption of sustainable, healthy habits to benefits navigation, condition management, gaps in care closure and digital therapeutics guidance. Today, 13 million+ users in more than 190 countries rely on Virgin Pulse’s digital and live solutions to change their lives—and businesses—for good. To learn more, visit VirginPulse.com and follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn

