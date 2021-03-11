Boku completes mobile payment coverage for DAZN in Japan with the launch of NTT Docomo

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boku Inc., (AIM: BOKU ), the world's leading provider of mobile payment and identity solutions and DAZN, the leading global sports streaming platform, today announced the launch of mobile payments for NTT Docomo. For 80 million NTT Docomo subscribers, they can now purchase DAZN subscriptions with just their phone number. DAZN is the rights holder for Japan’s J-League soccer and NPB baseball leagues, whose seasons have just begun, as well as Formula One that starts on March 28 and the Premier League.



With this launch, DAZN can now accept mobile payments from nearly all mobile subscribers in Japan, including NTT Docomo, Softbank, Y!Mobile, au, and UQ Mobile.

These initiatives form part of the DAZN for Operators program, through which DAZN collaborates with TV and telecoms operators to provide improved, seamless streaming experiences for sports fans and generate new revenue streams and value for partners.

“DAZN holds the Japanese rights to the best sports programming around the world, providing a very attractive and high-value streaming service to consumers,” said Jon Prideaux, CEO, Boku Inc., “Boku is thrilled at the opportunity to ensure that nearly every Japanese consumer can purchase a DAZN subscription to watch their favorite sport with a quick and easy mobile payment experience.”

“With new seasons of the J.League, NPB and Formula One upon us and the stars of Japanese football appearing regularly in the Premier League and La Liga, DAZN is making it even more effortless for fans across Japan to conveniently access their favourite sports,” said Ben King, Chief Subscription Officer, DAZN. “80 million NTT Docomo subscribers can now instantly add DAZN to their phone bill simply with the click of a button. Once again, entertainment services and operators are innovating and collaborating together to make premium sports easier to find, quicker to subscribe and better to watch.”

Enquiries:

CCgroup for Boku, Inc.

US: Adam Synder, Adam.Synder@ccgrouppr.com, +1 917 740 5456

UK: Daniel Lowther, Daniel.lowther@ccgrouppr.com, +44 774 763 6687

IFC Advisory Limited (Financial PR & IR)

Tim Metcalfe / Graham Herring / Florence Chandler

+44 (0)20 3934 6630

About Boku

Boku Inc. (AIM: BOKU) is the world’s leading provider of mobile payment and mobile identity solutions. Boku’s technology platform, which is linked to more than 200 mobile wallets and network operators worldwide, verifies user identity, executes payments, and provisions new services, simplifying daily mobile interactions between consumers and digital organizations.

Boku’s technology platform is used in over 59 countries with over 815 million verified transactions in 2019, contributing $5 billion to the digital economy. Businesses that currently employ Boku’s platform to simplify sign-up, acquire new paying users and prevent fraud include global leaders such as Apple, Discover, Experian, Facebook, FIS, Fiserv, Google, Microsoft, Netflix, Paypal, Sony, Spotify, and Western Union.

Boku Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in London, UK, with offices in various locations globally including in the US, Mumbai, Munich, Beijing, Paris, Sao Paulo, Singapore, Taipei, and Tokyo.

To learn more about Boku Inc., please visit: https://www.boku.com

About DAZN Group

DAZN Group is one of the fastest growing sports media companies in the world. Headquartered in the UK and with employees in over 25 countries, our businesses touch every aspect of the way fans engage with sports; from production, through to content distribution and commercialization. DAZN Group is home to DAZN, the leading global sports streaming platform, DAZN News, the popular sports portal and DAZN Player, the proprietary sports VOD platform for publishers. DAZN is leading the charge to give sports fans around the world access to sport anytime, anywhere. DAZN guarantees affordable access on connected devices including smart TVs, set-top boxes, streaming sticks, smartphones, tablets, PCs and game consoles. DAZN is now live in more than 200 countries and territories. Visit https://media.dazn.com for more information.