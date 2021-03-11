Latest VelocityEHS Industrial Hygiene Enhancement Simplifies Complex Respirable Crystalline Silica Calculations for U.S. Mine Operators

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VelocityEHS, the global leader in cloud-based environment, health, safety (EHS) and sustainability software, announced enhancements to its industry-leading Industrial Hygiene solutions, which make it easier for mine operators to comply with the permissible exposure limits (PEL) for respirable crystalline silica enforced by the Mine Safety and Health Administration (MSHA). Metal and nonmetal miners and coal miners exposed to silica in respirable dust risk developing a myriad of short- and long-term health effects. The new update to VelocityEHS Industrial Hygiene now accounts for MSHA’s existing standards limiting U.S. miners’ exposures to silica in respirable dust, which differ from those established by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).



Established under the Federal Mine Safety and Health Act of 1977, MSHA is essential for protecting the health and safety of those who work in the high-risk mining industry. While OSHA’s silica standards apply to general industry, maritime and construction industries, MSHA enforces different silica exposure limits for mining. The enhancements to VelocityEHS Industrial Hygiene now account for this difference, enabling U.S. mining operators to more quickly and easily input data and calculate MSHA silica PELs.

“Designed by our in-house team of Certified Industrial Hygienists, VelocityEHS Industrial Hygiene software simplifies complex IH data to provide users with rapid access and actionable insights necessary to effectively control potential exposure risks,” said Dave Risi, CIH, CSP, and Principal Solutions Strategist, Industrial Hygiene at VelocityEHS. “With expert-designed IH capabilities—like the new MSHA silica enhancement—available right out of the box, U.S. miners instantly gain greater visibility of accurate IH PEL data, while reducing the time, effort and cost required to manage their IH program.”

The new MSHA silica exposure functionality is further aided by VelocityEHS’ proprietary chemical & OEL database—which includes a growing list of over 2,000 unique workplace chemical and physical stressors, and more than 15,000 harmonized global OELs—as well as its Laboratory Integration capabilities, which provide a complete catalog of sampling analysis guides (SAGs) for more than 75 percent of IH laboratory services in North America. Part of the award-winning VelocityEHS Platform, the company’s Industrial Hygiene solutions recently received the highest scores among the top EHS software providers on the market by the independent analyst firm Verdantix in its Green Quadrant: EHS Software 2021 report.

“VelocityEHS is once again delivering dynamic solutions that streamline and simplify complex health and safety tasks in a high-risk industry,” said John Damgaard, CEO of VelocityEHS. “Mining companies today are under a great deal of scrutiny and face an array of EHS and sustainability challenges. With our easy-to-use Industrial Hygiene software, mining operators will gain better control of their safety, compliance, environmental and operational risks, so they can spend more time concentrating on the most critical elements of their business.”

