Through the Sale of Unity Pizzas Snappy Tomato Pizza Raises $5,818 for PACER’s National Bullying Prevention Program

/EIN News/ -- Burlington, Kentucky, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Snappy Tomato Pizza is a family pizzeria that offers award-winning sauce and specialty pizzas, and is home to The BEAST (Gargantuan Size Party Pizza). With 45 corporate and franchisee locations across Kentucky, Ohio, Indiana, Tennessee and New Mexico, Snappy Tomato Pizza is one of the food service industry’s fastest growing restaurant chains. Throughout the month of October all Snappy Tomato locations were encouraged to sell Unity Pizzas, which would add cheddar cheese to any round medium or large pizza to represent the color theme for PACER’s National Bullying Prevention Center campaign. $1 from each Unity Pizza sold in October was donated towards PACER’s bullying prevention programs, in total $5,818 was raised.

The month of October doubled as National Bullying Prevention Month and National Pizza Month. Snappy Tomato considered the duality of these events as the perfect opportunity to demonstrate support for bullying prevention and celebrate all things pizza. Snappy Tomato stores competed against one-another to acquire the highest number of donations by selling the greatest number of Unity Pizza. Armed with the slogan, “Add Cheddar. Make it Better” made it easier for employees to reiterate the Unity Pizza concept online, in-store and on the phone. At the conclusion of the month of October all sales were accumulated and the top three Snappy Tomato Pizzerias were honored for their efforts:

FIRST PLACE: Alexandria, Kentucky

SECOND PLACE: Seaman, Ohio

THIRD PLACE: Villa Hills, Kentucky

These three stores were rewarded and recognized with a plaque to be displayed in their location. The top three pizzerias also receive the unmeasurable gratitude of the entire PACER organization and appreciation from all the children and adults their efforts will assist.

“We are all very proud of the efforts of not only our top three pizzerias, but of the entire company,” stated Andy Ritter, Director of Marketing for Snappy Tomato Pizza, “the opportunity to support PACER.org and their bullying prevention programs was a great means for our organization to give back to our communities.”

Snappy Tomato also awarded eight elementary, middle and high school teachers with Snappy Tomato Pizza Bullying Prevention Action Kits. Snappy Tomato tchotchkes were combined with materials provided by PACER’s National Bullying Prevention Center to create educational tools designed to identify, alleviate and prevent bullying. Each teacher also received FREE Snappy Tomato Pizza for their entire class.

The goal of the marketing program was to not only advertise Unity Pizzas but also to educate their customers on how to prevent bullying. With orange shirts for the staff, billboards, radio advertisements, online ads and in-store signage, Snappy Tomato Pizza strove to drive awareness of bullying prevention via the purchase of each Unity Pizza. In addition, Snappy Tomato commissioned a Bullying Prevention handbook that inspired Snappy Tomato customers to work to prevent bullying in their own communities. Over 50,000 guides were distributed at the stores, as well as area schools and youth groups.

Bailey Huston from Pacer.org shared that “…the steps Snappy Tomato took to promote the program were off the chart; we continue to see increased web traffic and inquiries from areas surrounding every Snappy location. It is wonderful to have such a participatory corporate partner for our efforts to prevent bullying.”

Snappy Tomato Pizza will present PACER’s National Bullying Prevention Center with a check for $5,818 to support their efforts.

PACER’s National Bullying Prevention Center: www.PACER.org/Bullying

Founded in 2006, PACER's National Bullying Prevention Center actively leads social change to prevent childhood bullying, so that all youth are safe and supported in their schools, communities, and online. PACER provides innovative resources for students, parents, educators, and others, and recognizes bullying as a serious community issue that impacts education, physical and emotional health, and the safety and well-being of students. #StopBullying #UnityDay

About Snappy Tomato Pizza: www.SnappyTomato.com| #SnappyTomato

Snappy Tomato Pizza was founded in 1978 in Fort Mitchell, Kentucky, as a single independent pizza operation. Today, Snappy Tomato Pizza has grown to over 47 locations across five states: Ohio, Kentucky, Tennessee, Indiana and New Mexico. What started as an all-in bet at a horse race track in Kentucky on a horse named Snappy Tomato is now a beloved casual family restaurant and one of the most sought-after franchise opportunities nationwide. Signature menu items include the complete line of The Beast Pizzas, the Snapperoni Pizza, the Ranch Pizza and the Loaded Potato Pizza, in addition to delectable wings, salads, hoagies and calzones. Snappy Tomato Pizza is famous for their always fresh ingredients, secret recipe award-winning sauce, the unique line of Beast Pizzas and the ever memorable Snappy Tomato logo.

