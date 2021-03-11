Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 969 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 213,657 in the last 365 days.

Association of Canadian Deans of Education Call for Investment in Education to Spur Pandemic Recovery

/EIN News/ -- FREDERICTON, New Brunswick, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As we near the one-year anniversary of the pandemic-related restrictions and shutdowns, many of Canada’s five million elementary and secondary school students remain at risk of significant learning loss. Despite the heroic efforts of teachers and educational leaders, gaps that were already in existence are widening.

While many schools remain open, most are operating on a limited schedule. Many learners have little or no access to technology, bandwidth, or home-based support. Instruction for Francophone and minority language learners is limited. Black, Indigenous and learners of Colour are further disadvantaged by ongoing systemic and structural inequities.

A new statement from the Association of Canadian Deans of Education asserts that with vaccine deployment ramping up across the country, the time has come to implement a pandemic recovery plan for Canada and for the education sector. There is substantial evidence from previous pandemics and other disasters, both international and domestic, that teachers are key to social, economic and emotional recovery.

“Learning disruptions have been ongoing for a year now,” says Sharon Wahl, Dean of the Faculty of Education at the University of New Brunswick and President of the Association of Canadian Deans of Education. “We believe that the pandemic has changed the public education system forever. We call upon Canadian provinces to invest in education and teacher education as part of a post-pandemic recovery strategy.”

Additional investments across the education sector are required to ensure that the needs of teachers and learners are met, Wahl notes. “Teachers are well positioned to positively influence the recovery effort in the next phases of the pandemic, both by promoting vaccine confidence and by responding directly to the learning and mental health needs of students.”

The Association of Canadian Deans of Education (ACDE), representing Canadian faculties, colleges, schools, and departments of education, is committed to pan- Canadian leadership in university-based professional and teacher education, educational research, and policy. ACDE’s statement, Teaching and Teacher Education: Preparing for a flourishing post-pandemic Canada, and more information about ACDE, may be found on the ACDE website.

Contact: Katy Ellsworth
Executive Director, ACDE
+1-778-828-0415
katy.ellsworth@acde-acde.ca


Primary Logo

You just read:

Association of Canadian Deans of Education Call for Investment in Education to Spur Pandemic Recovery

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.