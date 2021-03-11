Aqua Medical Announces First-in-Human Experience of RF Vapor Ablation Therapy for Barrett's Esophagus Published in Endoscopy

Entrepreneur and Venture Capitalist William N. (Bill) Starling Joins Board of Directors with Board Advisor Pete Nicholas (Founder of Boston Scientific) and Director Greg Barrett

/EIN News/ -- Santa Ana, CA, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aqua Medical, developer of the FDA 510(k)-cleared vapor-based endoscopic ablation technology for gastrointestinal disease and GI cancer prevention, today announced that clinical results from the first-in-human experience of its RF Vapor Ablation (RFVA) therapy for Barrett's esophagus (BE) were published in Endoscopy.

In the three-phase study, researchers concluded Aqua Medical's RFVA system was successful in safe conversion of targeted BE tissue areas into squamous epithelium. Fifty-three ablations were performed in 15 patients with no adverse events reported. Follow-up endoscopy confirmed successful squamous conversion.

“This pilot research suggests that the RFVA is a safe and effective alternative ablation tool to convert precancerous Barrett’s tissue that may otherwise progress to esophageal cancer, one of the deadliest GI conditions," said Jacques Bergman M.D., Aqua’s Principal Investigator at the University Medical Center Amsterdam.

Aqua Medical also announced renowned entrepreneur and venture capitalist William N. (Bill) Starling has joined its Board of Directors. Among his many achievements, Starling was a co-founder of Ventritex, which was acquired by St. Jude/Abbott after completion of its IPO. He was on the founding team of Advanced Cardiovascular Systems, which was acquired by Lilly/Guidant/Abbott, and was former President & CEO of Cardiac Pathways, which was acquired by Boston Scientific following completion of its IPO. He has raised over $280 million in private and public capital. The startup companies he co-founded represent over $4 billion in annual revenues today. He is currently Managing Director of Synergy Life Science Partners, a $143 million venture capital partnership, as well as CEO of Conveyor Cardiovascular and CEO of Synecor LLC.

“Bill brings tremendous depth and breadth of management success in building companies like Aqua, with innovations that disrupt the traditional standard of care,” said President and CEO, Lloyd Mencinger. “We are privileged and delighted to have Bill join our Board.”

About Aqua Medical

Aqua Medical is the developer of disruptive, vapor-based, endoscopic ablation technology designed to treat gastrointestinal disease and prevent GI cancers, such as esophageal cancer, pancreatic cancer, and type 2 diabetes. The company's through-the-scope technology is efficient and easy to use. The platform uses high-temperature water vapor created by a radiofrequency generator and delivered endoscopically through proprietary catheters to the GI tract. For more information, visit www.aquaendoscopy.com.

Attachment

Lloyd Mencinger Aqua Medical 469-236-1895 lloyd.mencinger@gmail.com Lisa Owens Bichsel Group 2106016647 lisa.owens@bichselgroup.com