Carpal Tunnel Doctor Endorses QuadraClicks RBT mouse for CTS Prevention

Clicking from Knuckle eliminates hydrostatic pressure and reduces carpal tunnel pressure

It’s different because it’s the first mouse that solves the pathology initiated by the repetitive stress of clicking. There’s a symphony of biomechanical activity going on inside your hand to enable the clicking action on a traditional mouse. The Quadra Clicks mouse bypasses this activity by calling on an alternative set of biomechanical processes.

All other computer mice laying claim to carpal tunnel benefits are based on ergonomics. Ergonomic design eases the pressure on tissues vulnerable to carpal tunnel. Easing pressure helps, but over time the benefits give way to the constant barrage of clicking, and clicking, and clicking. That’s why the gaming community and computer professionals are so vulnerable to the disease.

The Quadra Clicks mouse is built on solid biomechanical principles. In so doing, its design eliminates the source of the problem. This mouse entirely reinvents HOW people click so that vulnerable tissues are no longer exposed to overuse trauma.

I’ve simplified the physiology and biomechanics explaining why Quadra Clicks is different and how it works with an overview of the following topics:

What is carpal tunnel syndrome

Its symptoms

Who gets it

A gamer’s risk of developing it

How symptoms happen

Kinds of repetitive stress

Biomechanics of tendon stress

How the Quadra Clicks RBT mouse overcomes stress



What is carpal tunnel syndrome?



Carpal tunnel syndrome gets its name from the location of the pathology. It occurs deep inside the wrist joint, in a confined anatomical space called the “carpal tunnel.” This area is no larger in diameter than a thimble. But through this narrow opening pass several important structures. All of them crowd together as they squeeze through the carpal tunnel space. The most prominent structures are:

9 flexor tendons which control finger flexion (1 flexor pollicis longus, 4 flexor digitorum superficialis, 4 flexor digitorum profundus tendons)

The median nerve which controls sensation in the fingers and palm

Blood vessels transporting nutrients and waste products between the hand and heart

Lymphatic vessels which drain fluid from the hand and wrist areas



That’s a lot of important structures trying to squeeze through such a small diameter hole! And therein is the problem underlying carpal tunnel syndrome: crowding inside the carpal tunnel space.



Symptoms of carpal tunnel syndrome

Carpal tunnel syndrome feels differently from one person to the next. But certain symptoms are characteristic of the disorder. These are:

Hand or finger pain, numbness, tingling, burning, pins-and-needles or itching

Shooting electric shock-like feelings from the fingers to the hand or wrist

Symptoms are most pronounced in the thumb, pointer and middle fingers

Either pain or numbness may wake you up from a dead sleep

Hand weakness or clumsiness causes you to drop things

Difficulty pinching small objects, like coins, a shirt button or shoelaces



Who gets carpal tunnel syndrome?



First and foremost, carpal tunnel syndrome is a disorder of the hand that begins inside the wrist joint. It results from a median nerve that’s crushed by inflamed and swollen tendons.

Nobody is certain why some people acquire carpal tunnel syndrome while others don’t. But we’re sure certain factors put you at risk for seeing symptoms. These risk factors are:

Anyone with a family history of the disorder

Being female

“Small-boned” individuals

Pregnant women (mostly in the third trimester)

Workers who use vibrating hand tools

People who repetitively stress their hand or fingers on the job

People with rheumatoid arthritis, fibromyalgia or diabetes

Anyone who sprained or broke a wrist

Risk of carpal tunnel syndrome in gamers



With some half million new cases each year, carpal tunnel syndrome has become the most prevalent musculoskeletal disorder in the USA. And it accounts for the second most number of operative procedures performed.

Video gamers make up about 10% of the patients I speak with every single day. I know their pains and their challenges. And they’re not alone. Gamers, graphic artists, musicians, hairdressers, dental hygienists, cashiers, stenographers, and assembly line workers are in the top 5% of those at risk for developing carpal tunnel syndrome.

Why? They all perform very similar repetitive hand and finger activities.

