Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 977 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 213,661 in the last 365 days.

KERSHAW COUNTY CONVENIENCE STORE OPERATOR ARRESTED FOR TAX EVASION AFTER NOT REPORTING MORE THAN $2 MILLION IN SALES

KERSHAW COUNTY CONVENIENCE STORE OPERATOR ARRESTED FOR TAX EVASION AFTER NOT REPORTING MORE THAN $2 MILLION IN SALES

Page Content

South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) agents today arrested a Kershaw County convenience store operator and charged him with four counts of tax evasion.

Wagdi Gamal Alshaeri, 42, is the operator of RM Trading, LLC, doing business as Town Center Market in Columbia, Smyrna Market in Elgin, and Stop N Go in Elgin, according to arrest warrants. From August 2017 through July 2020, Alshaeri reported $262,340 in gross sales.  However, according to the warrants, he failed to report $2,019,837 in gross sales for the businesses. As a result, he evaded $161,587 in Sales Tax during the period of investigation, the warrants allege.

If convicted, Alshaeri faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison and/or a fine of $10,000 per count. He is being held in the Kershaw County Detention Center pending a bond hearing.

The SCDOR is committed to the fair administration of tax laws. By taking enforcement action against noncompliant taxpayers, the Department seeks to prevent unfairly increasing the tax burden on those who do comply. 

If you suspect or know of anyone or a business that has committed a state tax crime, such as tax evasion or tax fraud, contact SCDOR Criminal Investigation and submit a Tax Violation Complaint Form (CID-27) to criminalinvestigation@dor.sc.gov or mail it to SCDOR, CID, 300 Outlet Pointe Boulevard, Columbia, SC 29210.   

Connect with the SCDOR on Facebook and Twitter for up-to-date news and announcements. 

You just read:

KERSHAW COUNTY CONVENIENCE STORE OPERATOR ARRESTED FOR TAX EVASION AFTER NOT REPORTING MORE THAN $2 MILLION IN SALES

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.