KERSHAW COUNTY CONVENIENCE STORE OPERATOR ARRESTED FOR TAX EVASION AFTER NOT REPORTING MORE THAN $2 MILLION IN SALES

South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) agents today arrested a Kershaw County convenience store operator and charged him with four counts of tax evasion.

Wagdi Gamal Alshaeri, 42, is the operator of RM Trading, LLC, doing business as Town Center Market in Columbia, Smyrna Market in Elgin, and Stop N Go in Elgin, according to arrest warrants. From August 2017 through July 2020, Alshaeri reported $262,340 in gross sales. However, according to the warrants, he failed to report $2,019,837 in gross sales for the businesses. As a result, he evaded $161,587 in Sales Tax during the period of investigation, the warrants allege.

If convicted, Alshaeri faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison and/or a fine of $10,000 per count. He is being held in the Kershaw County Detention Center pending a bond hearing.

The SCDOR is committed to the fair administration of tax laws. By taking enforcement action against noncompliant taxpayers, the Department seeks to prevent unfairly increasing the tax burden on those who do comply.

If you suspect or know of anyone or a business that has committed a state tax crime, such as tax evasion or tax fraud, contact SCDOR Criminal Investigation and submit a Tax Violation Complaint Form (CID-27) to criminalinvestigation@dor.sc.gov or mail it to SCDOR, CID, 300 Outlet Pointe Boulevard, Columbia, SC 29210.

