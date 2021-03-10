N.C. Department of Commerce Honors 2020 N.C. Main Street Awards Winners

Nine communities will receive awards for excellence in downtown revitalization during the North Carolina Main Street Awards Ceremony this evening. Liz Parham, Director of the North Carolina Main Street and Rural Planning Center will present the awards virtually in categories that include economic vitality, design, promotion and organization.

“We are delighted to honor these remarkable communities and their award-winning projects,” said N.C. Department of Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders. “Not only did these projects create more jobs in rural communities, but they also sparked economic recovery and enhanced the historic and cultural assets of our state.”

“The projects being recognized represent local capacity to develop public-private partnerships, leverage local assets, and create economic development initiatives,” added Kenny Flowers, Assistant Secretary for Rural Economic Development. “North Carolina communities used public and private investment, historic tax credits, and Commerce’s Main Street Solutions Fund and the Community Development Block Grant Neighborhood Revitalization dollars, to bring these projects to fruition.”

The North Carolina Main Street and Rural Planning Center helps small towns create vibrant central business districts by preserving their historic fabric and building on their unique characteristics using local resources. A panel of judges chose this year’s award winners from more than 30 nominations submitted by Main Street communities statewide.

The following projects received 2020 Awards of Merit:

ORGANIZATION AWARD

Best Public-Private Partnership in Downtown Revitalization

Belmont – Techworks Gaston

Best Economic Recovery Initiative

Belmont – Keep The Lights On In Belmont

Hendersonville – LoveHendo – Downtown Hendersonville COVID-19 Response Plan

Morganton – COVID-19 Small Business Recovery Strategy

Mount Airy – Market Street Arts & Entertainment District

PROMOTION AWARD

Best Downtown Special Event or Event Series

Salisbury – 2019 Cheerwine Festival

Best Retail Promotion

Belmont – Belmont Al Fresco Dining

ECONOMIC VITALITY AWARD

Best Adaptive Reuse Project

Fuquay-Varina – Governmental Facilities Project Fuquay-Varina Town Hall

Hendersonville – Grey Hosiery Mill Reuse

Wake Forest – Norse Brewing Company

Best Endangered Properties Rescue Effort

Lenoir – Stine’s Ice Cream Parlor Building

DESIGN AWARD

Best Historic Rehabilitation Project