UofGH Students Invite Post-Secondary Students Across Canada To Discover The Science Of Happiness
Student-led virtual event offers real-world tools that post-secondary students can use to create happiness habits.
We aren’t born with a playbook or manual on how to guide our brains around happiness . Happiness can be a skill and a set of habits that can be learned.”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Thursday, March 25, 5:00pm-7:00pm EST, University of Guelph-Humber (UofGH) business students will present Finding Nirvana (www.findingnirvana.ca), a free online virtual event that will inspire post-secondary students across Canada to immerse themselves in a journey of self-discovery as they learn about the science of happiness.
— Aida Memisevic
As the country battles COVID-19, post-secondary students continue to struggle to find happiness in adversity brought about by the pandemic. As a result, UofGH instructor and wellness advocate Aida Memisevic issued a challenge to her Event Management II students: take positive action.
“We aren’t born with a playbook or manual on how to guide our brains around happiness,” says Memisevic. “Happiness can be a skill and a set of habits that can be learned. The science of happiness gives us research-based, actionable tools that we can incorporate today. I wanted students to have access to that information, and what better way to do that than to have a virtual event, created by students for students."
Over the past year, numerous responsibilities have been placed on post-secondary students who are trying to adjust to remote learning, cope with economic consequences, and deal with the removal of their support networks. Through positive, interactive experiences, Finding Nirvana will provide students with resources that they can use progressively.
“Finding Nirvana is an event that teaches students to focus on the positive in life, which is something we tend to forget,” says UofGH student and event organizer Marya Alam. “It’s important to me to show other students the habits they can add to their daily routines, so that they can reward themselves with happiness.”
Finding Nirvana is free to attend, and features interactive workshops, virtual contests, and live entertainment. Post-secondary students will uncover the habits of finding happiness through a greater understanding of how their brain works; discover the tools around the science of happiness; learn about mental self-care; and build positive emotions, character strengths, and resilience.
Through interactive experiences and by utilizing real-world tools, engaged thought leaders will introduce resources in neuroscience, positive psychology, and advanced communication strategies.
Finding Nirvana will allow post-secondary students to expand their knowledge and adopt techniques to create happiness habits that they can use for a lifetime.
Registration for Finding Nirvana is online at www.findingnirvana.ca.
---
What: Finding Nirvana
A free, virtual event that will teach post-secondary students how to create happiness habits.
When: Thursday, March 25, 2021, 5:00pm-7:00pm EST
Where: Post-secondary students can register at: www.findingnirvana.ca and
follow the event on Instagram at @findingnirvanaevent
