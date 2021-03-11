Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
US-127/M-50 ramp to I-94 closed for work in Jackson starting Monday

Contact: Aaron Jenkins, MDOT Office of Communications, 517-243-9075 Agency: Transportation

COUNTY:                              Jackson

HIGHWAYS:                                    US-127/M-50 I-94

CLOSEST CITY:    Jackson

ESTIMATED START DATE: 9 a.m. Monday, March 8, 2021         

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE:    Monday, Nov. 1, 2021

PROJECT:   The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is closing the northbound US-127/M-50 ramp to westbound I-94 in order to safely replace the I-94 bridges over US-127/M-50. This work is part of the ongoing I-94 Corridor Project.

Project map

For more information about the project, go to www.Michigan.gov/I94Jackson.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: Traffic will be detoured via northbound US-127 to Springport Road Exit 44 back onto southbound US-127 to westbound I-94. Please follow posted detours. Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes.

SAFETY BENEFITS: These improvements will provide increased safety and mobility in this area of the I-94, which is a significant local, national, and international trade corridor.  

