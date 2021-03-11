UNSMIL Statement on the Approval by the House of Representatives of a New Interim Unified Government

The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) congratulates the Libyan people on the approval by the House of Representatives (HoR) of a new interim unified Government and applauds the HoR leadership and its members for coming together in unity on this historic day and for upholding the interests of their country and their people.

Libya has now a genuine opportunity to move forward towards, unity, stability, prosperity, reconciliation and to fully restore its sovereignty.

UNSMIL also commends the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum (LDPF) for their patriotic efforts that led to this landmark moment in the history of Libya, as well as all parties in Libya who supported this process including, national and local authorities, the 5+5 Joint Military Commission and elders and notables of Sirte and all of Libya.