Sports Turf Company Returns to Macon-Bibb County to Install a Premium Surface at Thompson Stadium
Specialty sports construction company to build its third athletic facility for the area
We are excited to continue our long-standing relationship and play our part in building premier athletic facilities throughout Macon-Bibb County.”MACON, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sports Turf Company, a specialty sports construction and surfacing company, is proud to announce they have been awarded the project for Thompson Stadium’s artificial turf renovation in Macon, Ga. The stadium’s field is now the third athletic facility project awarded to Sports Turf Company for the Bibb County School District.
— President of Sports Turf Company Todd Wiggins
In 2018, Macon-Bibb County partnered with Sports Turf Company to install a high-performing playing surface for their student-athletes at Ed Defore Sports Complex. In 2017, Sports Turf Company resurfaced Thompson Stadium’s running track.
“Safety is our number one priority when it comes to our student-athletes,” said Bibb County Athletic Director Barney Hester. “Sports Turf Company has continually shown our district that they provide the safest, most durable and innovative surfaces for athletic facilities. We are excited to continue our relationship with a company that places such a huge priority on our athletes’ safety.”
Thompson Stadium in East Macon will feature AstroTurf’s RootZone 3D3 Blend turf system, Brock Powerbase YSR shock pad and BrockFILL. AstroTurf’s RootZone 3D3 Blend is a performance artificial turf system that combines slit film and monofilament fibers for optimum durability. The revolutionary Brock Powerbase YSR shock pad technology features large drainage channels, shock-absorbing structures and 25-millimeter thickness to improve player safety and provide more effective drainage. BrockFILL is the latest in alternative infills and is sustainably grown and harvested in Georgia. The unique properties of the wood infill, BrockFILL, decrease field temperatures and gives the feel of a more natural surface with increased traction and footing for athletes. This is the same system that was installed on the stadium field at Ed Defore Sports Complex in 2018 and won the Sports Turf Managers (STMA) Innovative award earlier this year.
“The Bibb County School Board has demonstrated a great commitment to providing the best facilities to benefit their student-athletes,” said President of Sports Turf Company Todd Wiggins. “We are excited to continue our long-standing relationship and play our part in building premier athletic facilities throughout Macon-Bibb County.”
Sports Turf Company is a leader in athletic construction and a top specialty contractor and has completed projects across five states across the southeast from colleges to professional venues. The company continues to evolve to provide high-performing, safer and more durable athletic facilities.
# # #
About Sports Turf Company
Sports Turf Company has been a specialty athletics construction company for 30 years. Sports Turf constructs the finest natural grass and artificial turf fields, tracks and tennis courts. The company has three Certified Field Builders and two Certified Track Builders, as recognized by The American Sports Builders Association (ASBA), making it one of the highest qualified athletics construction companies in the southeast. To learn more about Sports Turf Company, please visit www.sportsturf.net.
Amy Parrish
Rhythm Communications
+1 404-310-6559
aparrish@rhythmcommunications.com