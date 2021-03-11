Intentionally Disruptive Podcast with 100,000 Downloads and Counting

Intentionally Disruptive Podcast with Shawnda McNeal Microbe Formulas: Meridian, Idaho

Microbe Formulas Partners with Shawnda McNeal to Normalize Important Conversations

MERIDIAN, IDAHO, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Microbe Formulas, a health company, partners with former radio personality Shawnda McNeal to produce a podcast encouraging important conversations. McNeal connects listeners to a variety of guests who have intentionally disruptive stories to share.

The podcast, Intentionally Disruptive,​ has already captured over 100,000 downloads across five different platforms, including Spotify and Apple Podcasts. It has also hit #23 on the podcast charts in the “Self-Help” category. The podcast started releasing episodes in January 2021. Each month, four episodes are released for a new series.

January’s series of “Me 2.0: Can I get a Rewrite?” started the podcast off with a bang, covering topics like career change and leading into deeper conversations like divorce and prison time.

McNeal says, “It is never too late to reinvent yourself. Live fearlessly! Be okay with failure. But know you can always bounce back, do things differently, and try again. You got this!”

February episodes transitioned to conversations around “Unconventional Love Stories,” such as emotional affairs, extraordinary love journeys, mental illness, and navigating relationships through crisis.

Intentionally Disruptive continues to point listeners back to the building blocks of wellness. Health company and podcast sponsor, Microbe Formulas, assists in healing those building blocks through naturopathic supplements designed to support gut and immune health. Along with this, Microbe Formulas Life Coach Sara Fisk makes an appearance in each episode with “the one thing you need to know.”

Ryan Riley, CEO of Microbe Formulas, explains, “One of Microbe Formulas’ core values is to be intentionally disruptive. We know that Shawnda is in it to change the game and normalize these deep and important conversations so we can continue our mission to provide resources for overall wellness to anyone and everyone in need.”

In March, Intentionally Disruptive jumps to the theme of “#SquadGoals.” This series focuses on the value of building a community where you can relate to others and feel a strong sense of belonging.

McNeal says regarding the podcast, “Sometimes things get super deep and sometimes they are light and funny because life is both!”

About the Podcast: ​Shawnda McNeal is a former morning radio/TV host best known for her wild and loving personality. McNeal connects with a diverse group of guests with intentionally disruptive perspectives, passions, and stories. The podcast candidly discusses everything from body image, self-care, wellness, love, life, and more. You can follow the podcast on Instagram @intentionallydisruptive.

About the Sponsor: ​Microbe Formulas is a wellness company that believes a “healthy microbiome is a healthy you.” This starts with opening drainage pathways, supporting energy at the mitochondrial level, and detoxing unwanted substances. Their core values are front and center in the company mission: “Creating solutions that work is what we do. Restoring hope and health is who we are.”

For additional information, please contact Caylie Shelton, Public Relations Coordinator, at caylie.shelton@microbeformulas.com.