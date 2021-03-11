Impact Joins Shopify Plus as One of Two Certified App Partners for Influencer and Affiliate Marketing
Shopify Plus merchants can now launch and automate influencer and affiliate programs through the Impact Partnership CloudLONDON, UK, March 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Impact, the global leader in partnership automation, today announced it has been selected by Shopify Plus to be one of two inaugural Certified App Partners for influencer and affiliate marketing. With Impact’s Partnership Cloud, an integrated end-to-end solution for managing partnerships across the entire partner life cycle to activate rapid growth, Shopify Plus merchants can easily and quickly launch and automate affiliate and influencer programs without developer involvement.
A recent Forrester study found that businesses with mature partnership programs (e.g. affiliates, influencers, content publishers, service providers, B2B partners, etc.) grow faster than competitors. With the affiliate marketing industry worth $12 billion and influencer marketing expected to be worth $15 billion by 2022, partnerships have become a critical tool for ecommerce companies to connect with new customers and drive sales. Further, as consumers continue to rely on online shopping through the COVID-19 pandemic and Shopify reports of 86% year-over-year growth in merchandise volume, opportunity is ripe for merchants.
“Traditional advertising has become less effective as consumer trust has waned, which is why partnerships, relationships built on trust, are considerably more effective,” said Michael Head, Chief Partnerships Officer at Impact. “It’s estimated that a staggering 75% of the world’s commerce is now driven through partnerships, according to the World Trade Organization. We’re happy to join the Shopify Plus Certified App program to offer Impact’s best-in-class technology to merchants and help drive meaningful growth.”
Shopify and Shopify Plus merchants can now take advantage of Impact’s Partnership Cloud through Shopify’s App Store. With Impact’s industry-leading influencer and affiliate program technology, merchants can discover and recruit new partners, develop contracts, settle payments in more than 70 currencies, track partners to attribute performance across devices, measure performance and communicate the latest brand messaging and updates to partners. Merchants also have access to fraud protection and to optimize partnerships to maximize efficiency and growth, all within their Shopify marketplace.
"The Shopify Plus Certified App program is designed to meet the advanced requirements of the world's fastest growing brands," said Loren Padelford, GM Revenue at Shopify. "We're happy to welcome Impact to the program, bringing their insight and experience in affiliate and influencer marketing to the Plus merchant community."
“Affiliate and influencer marketing have been instrumental in growing our brand and engaging new customers,” said Ryan Duranso, co-founder of Ivory Ella, LLC. “We have worked with Impact for years to build partnerships that reach new audiences, to share our mission. Shopify has powered much of our success and we are excited to see this partnership between the two businesses come to fruition.”
To get started with Impact’s Partnership Cloud on Shopify, visit https://apps.shopify.com/impact-1.
About Impact
Impact is the global leader in Partnership Automation and catalyst for the new Partnership Economy. Impact accelerates enterprise growth by automating the full partnership lifecycle, including: discovery, recruitment, contracting, engagement, fraud protection, optimisation and payment processing for enterprise partnerships. Impact’s Partnership Cloud™manages over £50B in e-commerce sales and processes over £2B per year in payments to partners. Impact drives revenue growth for global enterprise brands such as TUI, Ticketmaster, SecretEscapes, Starling, KwikFit, Virgin Experience Days and HelloFresh. Founded in Santa Barbara, CA in 2008, Impact has grown to over 500 employees and twelve offices worldwide. To learn more visit www.impact.com.
About Shopify
Shopify is a leading global commerce company, providing trusted tools to start, grow, market, and manage a retail business of any size. Shopify makes commerce better for everyone with a platform and services that are engineered for reliability, while delivering a better shopping experience for consumers everywhere. Headquartered in Ottawa, Canada, Shopify powers over one million businesses in more than 175 countries and is trusted by brands such as Allbirds, Gymshark, Heinz, Staples and many more.
