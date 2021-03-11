NEXT SUPER STOCKS On The Move: Skylight Health, Reliq Health Tech, Delic Holdings, and Relay Medical

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wall Street Reporter, the trusted name in financial news since 1843, is highlighting the latest CEO comments and news from companies recently presenting at its highly acclaimed NEXT SUPER STOCK livestream investor conferences, and investor “LiveChats” on social media streams. Over 100,000 investors have participated in Wall Street Reporter’s livestream events in the past 30 days.



Skylight Health Group (TSX.V: SHG) (OTC: SHGFF) CEO, Prad Sekar: “Now At Inflection Point - Positioned for 10X Upside Revenue Growth Potential”

Skylight Health Group (TSX.V: SHG) (OTC: SHGFF) was recently a featured presenter at Wall Street Reporter’s NEXT SUPER STOCK livestream investor conference. CEO Prad Sekar, outlined his vision for building Skylight into a multi-billion dollar business focused on the highly fragmented US healthcare market. Skylight already operates 30 clinics, in 14 states, with virtual telehealth overlay, serving over 120,000 patients - and is one of the fastest growing multi-disciplinary health systems in the United States.

Watch Skylight (OTC: SHGFF) Next Super Stock 3/4/21 video: http://bit.ly/3qAZAAr

Skylight is now at an inflection point. SHGFF revenues are expected to be $56 million and $5.5 million EBITDA run rates, with a recently announced acquisition. SHGFF boasts a profitable base of operations, no long-term debt and cash balance of $10 million. In his presentation, Skylight CEO Prad Sekar, explains how the company can increase revenues organically by about 10X, as it optimizes clinics for profitability by expansion of services to the existing patient base, with its proven business model, stating: "$200 Million Revenues Run Rate in 2021 Is Goal."

March 4 - SHGFF has entered into Letters of Intent (LOIs) to acquire 3 independent Primary Care practices in the United States, immediately adding over $10 million in revenue and positive EBITDA when closed. The transactions have a target closing price of between 4 – 5 x EBITDA which is consistent with the Company’s 5 recent transactions. The average purchase price for the combined assets averages below 1 x revenue.

Reliq Health Technologies (OTC:RQHTF) (TSX.V:RHT) CEO Lisa Crossley: “2021 is Breakout Year for Our Telehealth Platform - On Path To $100 Million Revenues”

In a recent presentation at Wall Street Reporter’s NEXT SUPER STOCK livestream, Reliq Health Technologies (OTC:RQHTF) CEO, Lisa Crossley explained how the company’s iUGO telehealth remote patient monitoring platform is positioned for explosive revenue growth starting in 2021.

Reliq’s powerful iUGO telemedicine platform supports care coordination and community-based virtual healthcare, allows complex patients to receive high quality care at home, improving health outcomes, and reducing the cost of care delivery. iUGO Care provides real-time access to remote patient monitoring data, allowing for timely interventions by the care team to prevent costly hospital readmissions and ER visits.

In her presentation, Lisa outlines RQHTF’s growth strategy, and path to $100 million revenues by 2024 (which could give RQHTF a valuation of $1 billion+ based on current peer group valuations). RQHTF is now at an inflection point - with three significant new contracts announced, just in the past 30 days.

Relay Medical (CSE: RELA) (OTC: RYMDF) President Clark Kent: “AI Diagnostics Targeting Billion Dollar Healthcare Opportunities”

In a recent presentation at Wall Street Reporter’s Investors Discovery Day livestream, Relay Medical Corp. (CSE: RELA) (OTC: RYMDF) President Clark Kent, discussed the company’s diagnostics and AI HealthTech focus, which targets multi-billion dollar opportunities in global healthcare markets. A highlight of the presentation was a video demo of the company’s rapid testing and tracking platform for infectious diseases, including COVID-19. The platform has already been successfully deployed in testing and tracking infectious disease outbreaks globally, including ebola and malaria.

March 10 - Greater Toronto Airports Authority (GTAA) has engaged Relay Medical and Fio Corporation (together Fionet Rapid Response Group) to deploy the Fionet Platform for on-site COVID-19 rapid testing and real-time reporting at Toronto - Lester B. Pearson International Airport ("Toronto Pearson").

Under the agreement, the Fionet Platform has been deployed at Toronto Pearson airport to manage COVID-19 testing for airport employees and international departing passengers. Employee antigen testing commenced on March 8, 2021. The commercial terms of Fionet's deployment include a per-test charge. This multi-million-dollar program, with direct application to testing staff and restoring flights departing Toronto Pearson, is funded by the Government of Canada through the National Research Council of Canada Industrial Research Assistance Program (NRC IRAP).

Delic Holding (CSE: DELC) (OTC: DELCF) CEO Matt Stang: “Psychedelics For Mental Health Is Major Growth Trend”

In a recent interview at Wall Street Reporter’s “Investors Discovery Day” livestream, Delic Holdings (OTC: DELCF) CEO Matt Stang shared his unique strategy for capitalizing on what is expected to be the next massive new market opportunity: psychedelics. As the former publisher of “High Times Magazine” over 14 years, Matt Stang paved the way for cannabis legalization, and along the way, developed a network of industry pioneers who are now active in the psychedelics space. In his interview, Stang explains DELCF’s unique psychedelics “ecosystem” business model - which offers synergies, and leverage - and generates revenues across the entire psychedelics value chain.

DELCF’s ecosystem spans across an online media platform which provides consumers information and reviews, on psychedelics - an expanding chain of ketamine treatment clinics - to a licensed research lab developing innovative psychedelics product formulations - to clinical research data for biotech & pharma for developing new psychedelic compounds. DELCF intends to expand this ecosystem further, through M&A, leveraging Matt Stang’s 14 years of experience and wide industry contacts across the industry.

February 25 - DELCF announces acquisition of Complex Biotech Discovery Ventures, a licensed psilocybin and cannabis research laboratory focused on extraction, analytical testing, and chemical process development. Founded by award-winning chemist, Dr. Markus Roggen, and UBC Professor, Glenn Sammis, CBDV supports the psychedelic industry with high precision chemical analytics and metabolomic identification.

