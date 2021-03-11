Mitch Gould of Nutritional Products International: Stimulus Puts Needed Money into Consumers' Hands

Passage of $1.9 Trillion Stimulus Package Pushes Stock Market to Record High

/EIN News/ -- BOCA RATON, FL, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The stock market welcomed the news that Congress passed the $1.9 trillion stimulus package that will send millions of consumers $1,400 and lift additional millions out of poverty for the next year.

With strong public opinion and a stock market in support of the stimulus package, President Biden is expected to sign the administration’s $1.9 Trillion stimulus package Friday now that Congress passed the final version of the bill this week.

“The retail industry will get another boost from the $1.9 trillion stimulus package that the Brookings Institution says will increase GDP to predicted pre-pandemic levels,” said Mitch Gould, founder and CEO of the Boca Raton-based Nutritional Products International. “Without it, the Brookings Institution said real GDP would ‘remain below the pre-pandemic level for the next several years.’”

The Brookings Institution, which is a nonprofit public policy organization, said the economy would “face substantial headwinds” without “additional federal resources to contain the resurgence of the pandemic and distribute vaccines.”

The Biden package includes $300-per-week in expanded unemployment benefits through Sept. 6, a $1,400 stimulus check for millions of Americans, an increased child tax credit, additional subsidies for Obamacare, funding for vaccine distribution, money for local governments, and aid for businesses, including restaurants and live venues.

“The American economy, especially many sectors in the retail industry, showed great resilience during the pandemic,” Gould said. “The stimulus checks expanded unemployment benefits, and the Paycheck Protection Program all helped Americans during the past 12 months and kept the economy afloat and bounce back.”

Gould said the latest stimulus package from the Biden administration should keep the country moving forward and help the retail industry by putting needed money into the hands of millions of consumers.

“We now have more than 2 million people a day getting vaccinated. We need to get everyone vaccinated to stay ahead of the new variants of COVID-19,” Gould said. “The stimulus package helps, but beating COVID-19 will be the knockout punch to get us back on track to the pre-pandemic robust economy.”

