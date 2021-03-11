RAJANT NAMED ONE OF THE 2021 “BEST PLACES TO WORK IN KENTUCKY”

Morehead, KY Operations Among 40 Companies in the Small-Sized Employer Category

/EIN News/ -- Morehead, Kentucky (USA), March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rajant Corporation, the Kinetic Mesh® wireless network provider, headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania, with manufacturing operations in Morehead, Kentucky, is among the 2021 “Best Places to Work in Kentucky”. The honor was announced March 4th by the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, the Kentucky Society for Human Resource Management (KYSHRM), and ClearPath Mutual Insurance Company. The selection process is based on assessing the company’s employee policies and procedures and anonymous employee survey results.

A total of 100 companies earned this distinction in this 17th annual program and are categorized by the size of Kentucky-based staff. Rajant is one of 40 companies in the small employer category that have 15-149 employees. Winner rankings will be made at an awards dinner on June 17th in Lexington, Kentucky, and Rajant will be in attendance to celebrate with fellow winners.

“I could not be prouder of Rajant’s team in Kentucky and all they continue to achieve on behalf of our company,” says Rajant’s CEO and Co-founder Robert Schena. “Kentucky is a great place to do business, and I encourage other organizations to do, as Rajant has done, expand operations to this state. In 2015, we brought manufacturing down from our Pennsylvania-based headquarters to Main Street, Morehead, Kentucky. Now in 2021, we will be moving to a facility 5x larger on nearly 15 acres in the MMRC Industrial Park in large part due to the dedication and work ethic of our staff. We are pleased to be recognized with other vibrant companies and look forward to celebrating with them in June.”

####

About Rajant Corporation

Rajant Corporation is the broadband communications technology company that invented Kinetic Mesh® networking, BreadCrumb® wireless nodes, and InstaMesh® networking software. With Rajant, customers can rapidly deploy a highly adaptable and scalable network that leverages the power of real-time data to deliver on-demand, mission-critical business intelligence. A low-latency, high-throughput, and secure solution for a variety of data, voice, video, and autonomous applications, Rajant’s Kinetic Mesh networks provide industrial customers with full mobility, allowing them to take their private network applications and data anywhere. With successful deployments in more than 60 countries for customers in military, mining, ports, rail, oil & gas, petrochemical plants, municipalities, and agriculture. Rajant is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania with additional facilities and offices in Arizona and Kentucky. For more information, visit Rajant.com or follow Rajant on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Attachment

Alice DiSanto Rajant Corporation 914-582-8464 adisanto@rajant.com