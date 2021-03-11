At 12% CAGR, Global UV Disinfection Equipment Market Size Value to Surpass USD 5.9 Billion By 2026: Facts & Factors

[175+ Pages Research Report] According to the recent analysis research report; the global UV Disinfection Equipment Market in 2019 was approximately USD 2.5 Billion. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.5% and is anticipated to reach around USD 5.9 Billion by 2026. Top market players are Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation, Xylem Inc., Trojan Technologies, Halma plc., Kuraray Co., Ltd., Evoqua Water Technologies LLC and others.

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “UV Disinfection Equipment Market By Component (UV Lamps, Reactor Chambers, Controller Units, Quartz Sleeves, and Others), By Power Rating (Medium, Low, and High), By Deployment Mode (Module, Wall Mounted, and Others), By Application (Water and Wastewater Disinfection, Process Water Disinfection, Air Disinfection, and Surface Disinfection), By End-User (Residential, Commercial, Municipal, and Industrial), and By Region: Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026”.

“According to the research report, the global UV Disinfection Equipment Market was estimated at USD 2.5 Billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 5.9 Billion by 2026. The global UV Disinfection Equipment Market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.5% from 2019 to 2026”.

Ultra-violet (UV) disinfection is primarily used to kill harmful microorganisms. It is one of the most active, comprehensive, unswerving, and safest commercially accessible disinfection technology. These properties of UV disinfection technology are the major reason behind its increasing adoption in various water and wastewater treatment applications.

Request Your Free Sample Report of UV Disinfection Equipment Market @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/global-uv-disinfection-equipment-market-by-component-uv-675

(The free sample of this report is readily available on request).

Our Free Sample Report Includes:

2020 Updated Report Introduction, Overview, and In-depth industry analysis

COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis Included

190+ Pages Research Report (Inclusion of Updated Research)

Provide Chapter-wise guidance on Request

2020 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share & Trends

Includes Updated List of table & figures

Updated Report Includes Top Market Players with their Business Strategy, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Facts and Factors research methodology

(Note: The sample of this report is updated with COVID-19 impact analysis before delivery)

Key Questions Answered in this Report

1) What was the impact of COVID-19 on the UV Disinfection Equipment Market?

2) What is the market size, share of the UV Disinfection Equipment Market?

3) Who are the top market players in UV Disinfection Equipment Market?

4) What will be the future market of the UV Disinfection Equipment Market?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2026

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by product, by types, end-user, applications, segments, and geography

Competitive Landscape – Top key vendors and other prominent vendors

Inquire more about this report before purchase @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/inquiry/global-uv-disinfection-equipment-market-by-component-uv-675

(You may enquire a report quote OR available discount offers to our sales team before purchase.)

Impact Analysis of COVID-19 Pandemic on Businesses: Know Short Term and Long Term Impact

Most of the businesses are facing a growing litany of business-critical concerns related to the coronavirus outbreak, including supply chain disruptions, a risk of a recession, and a potential drop in consumer spending. All these scenarios will play out differently across various regions and industries, making accurate and timely market research more essential than ever.

We at Facts and Factors ( http://www.fnfresearch.com ) understand how difficult it is for you to plan, strategize, or make business decisions, and as such, we have your back to support you in these uncertain times with our research insights. Our team of consultants, analysts, and experts has developed an analytical model tool for markets that helps us to assess the impact of the virus more effectively on the industrial markets. We are further implementing these insights into our reports for a better understanding of our clients.

Request COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Businesses: https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/global-uv-disinfection-equipment-market-by-component-uv-675

Market Drivers:

The UV Disinfection Equipmentmarketis expanding basically due to its increasing use to treat water and wastewater to curb the rising threats of infective diseases. In addition, the increasing demands for durable and power-efficient LED-based UV disinfection equipment are also anticipated to propel the growth of the global UV Disinfection Equipment market. The low operational charges and no residual remains are increasing UV disinfection equipment applications in the electronics, food and beverages, chemical, and healthcare industries. Apart from this, the growing urbanization and high demand for safe drinking water in the emerging and developed regions offer new opportunities for the UV disinfection market. However, the high installation expenditure is likely to hamper the widespread implementation of the UV disinfection technique.

Industry Major Market Players

Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation

Xylem Inc.

Trojan Technologies

Halma plc.

Kuraray Co. Ltd.

Evoqua Water Technologies LLC

Hoenle AG

American Ultraviolet

Advanced UV Inc.

Atlantium Technologies Ltd.

Lumalier Corporation

To know an additional revised 2020 list of market players, request a sample report: https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/global-uv-disinfection-equipment-market-by-component-uv-675

Market Segment Dominance:

Municipal is projected to hold the majority of the market share of the UV Disinfection Equipment market

The municipal category is anticipated to dominate the global UV Disinfection Equipment market during the forecast timeframe. The dominance is basically due to municipal corporations’ role in treating water and distributing it to commercial, industrial, and residential purposes. The increasing environmental safety concerns and the demand for toxic chemical disposal methods from water bodies have increased the application of UV-based water and wastewater disinfection process in municipal corporations. The increasing need for treating water present in the natural resources, wastewater from industries, and other sources are likely to help propel market growth.

UV lamps category is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth during the forecast period

The UV lamps category’s dominance is attributed to the low operating charges of UV disinfection equipment as a result of the increasing application of UV LED. Moreover, the high dependability of UV lamps integrated UV disinfection equipment is expected to fuel the market further.

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/buynow/su/global-uv-disinfection-equipment-market-by-component-uv-675

The UV Disinfection Equipment market is expanding basically due to its increasing use to treat water and wastewater to curb the rising threats of infective diseases. In addition, the increasing demands for durable and power-efficient LED-based UV disinfection equipment are also anticipated to propel the growth of the global UV Disinfection Equipment market. The low operational charges and no residual remains are increasing UV disinfection equipment applications in the electronics, food and beverages, chemical, and healthcare industries. Apart from this, the growing urbanization and high demand for safe drinking water in the emerging and developed regions offer new opportunities for the UV disinfection market. However, the high installation expenditure is likely to hamper the widespread implementation of the UV disinfection technique.

The global UV Disinfection Equipment market research report delivers an acute valuation and taxonomy of the UV Disinfection Equipment industry by practically splitting the market on the basis of different Components, Power Rating, Deployment Mode, Application, End-User, and regions. Through the analysis of the historical and projected trends, all the segments and sub-segments were evaluated through the bottom-up approach, and different market sizes have been projected for FY 2020 to FY 2026. The regional segmentation of the UV Disinfection Equipment industry includes the complete classification of all the major continents including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Further, country-wise data for the UV Disinfection Equipment industry is provided for the leading economies of the world.

Request Customized Copy of Report @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/global-uv-disinfection-equipment-market-by-component-uv-675

(We customize your report according to your research need. Ask our sales team for report customization.)

The UV Disinfection Equipment market is segmented based on Component, Power Rating, Deployment Mode, End-User, and Application. On the basis of component, the global UV Disinfection Equipment market is segregated into UV Lamps, Reactor Chambers, Controller Units, Quartz Sleeves, and Others. Based on the power rating, the market is sectored into Medium, Low, and High. Based on deployment mode, the global market is classified into Module, Wall Mounted, and Others. By application, the market for UV Disinfection Equipment is divided into Water and Wastewater Disinfection, Process Water Disinfection, Air Disinfection, and Surface Disinfection. In terms of end-user, the UV Disinfection Equipment market is categorized into Residential, Municipal.

Regional Dominance:

North America is expected to dominate the global UV Disinfection Equipment market during the forecast period

North America is projected to lead the global UV Disinfection Equipment market during the forecast period owing to the increasing application of UV disinfection equipment in this region. Additionally, the regular replacement guarantee for high efficiency and output and many of the companies focusing on R&D activities to cut down the cost of UV disinfection equipment will further supplement the market expansion.

Browse the full “UV Disinfection Equipment Market By Component (UV Lamps, Reactor Chambers, Controller Units, Quartz Sleeves, and Others), By Power Rating (Medium, Low, and High), By Deployment Mode (Module, Wall Mounted, and Others), By Application (Water and Wastewater Disinfection, Process Water Disinfection, Air Disinfection, and Surface Disinfection), By End-User (Residential, Commercial, Municipal, and Industrial), and By Region: Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026” report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/global-uv-disinfection-equipment-market-by-component-uv-675

This report segments the global UV Disinfection Equipment market as follows:

Global UV Disinfection Equipment Market: Component Segmentation Analysis

UV Lamps

Reactor Chambers

Quartz Sleeves

Controller Units

Others

Global UV Disinfection Equipment Market: Power Rating Segmentation Analysis

Low

Medium

High

Global UV Disinfection Equipment Market: Deployment Mode Segmentation Analysis

Module

Wall Mounted

Others

Global UV Disinfection Equipment Market: ApplicationSegmentation Analysis

Water and Wastewater Disinfection

Process Water Disinfection

Air Disinfection

Surface Disinfection

Global UV Disinfection Equipment Market: End-User Segmentation Analysis

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Municipal

KEY REPORT POINTERS & HIGHLIGHTS:

Statistically Validated Analysis of Historical, Current, and Projected Industry Trends with Authenticated Market Sizes Information and Data in terms of Value and Volume, wherever applicable

Direct and Indirect Factors that Impacted the Industry as well Projected Rationales expected to affect the industry going forward

Micro, Meso, Macro, and In-Depth Analysis of Technically relevant and Commercially viable Segments and Sub-segments of the Market

Historical and Projected Company / Vendor / OEM / Supplier Market Shares, Competitive Landscape, and Player Positioning Data

Historical and Current Demand (Consumption) and Supply (Production) Scenarios as well as Projected Supply-Demand Scenario Analysis

Detailed List of Key Buyers and End-Users (Consumers) analyzed as per Regions and Applications

Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis along with Horizontal and Vertical Integration Scenarios

Manufacturing and Production Cost Structure Analysis including Labor Cost, Raw Material Expenses, and Other Manufacturing Expenses, wherever relevant

Overview of Key Marketing Strategies and Key Sales Channels Adopted in the Market

Related Reports:

Infectious Disease Diagnostics Testing Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/infectious-disease-diagnostics-testing-market-by-type-of-759

Home Healthcare Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/global-home-healthcare-market-by-product-diagnostics-and-791

mHealth Apps Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/global-mhealth-apps-market-by-type-fitness-lifestyle-797

Aesthetic Medicine and Cosmetic Surgery Market: https://www.marketresearchstore.com/report/global-aesthetic-medicine-and-cosmetic-surgery-market-report-290508

Body Fat Scales Market: https://www.marketresearchstore.com/report/global-body-fat-scales-market-report-2018-industry-299688

About Facts & Factors (FnF Research):

Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Follow Us LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fnfresearch

Follow Us Twitter: https://twitter.com/fnfresearch

Contact Us:

Facts & Factors

USA: +1-347-989-3985

Email: sales@fnfresearch.com

Web: https://www.fnfresearch.com