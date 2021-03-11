At 12% CAGR, Global UV Disinfection Equipment Market Size Value to Surpass USD 5.9 Billion By 2026: Facts & Factors
[175+ Pages Research Report] According to the recent analysis research report; the global UV Disinfection Equipment Market in 2019 was approximately USD 2.5 Billion. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.5% and is anticipated to reach around USD 5.9 Billion by 2026. Top market players are Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation, Xylem Inc., Trojan Technologies, Halma plc., Kuraray Co., Ltd., Evoqua Water Technologies LLC and others.
/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “UV Disinfection Equipment Market By Component (UV Lamps, Reactor Chambers, Controller Units, Quartz Sleeves, and Others), By Power Rating (Medium, Low, and High), By Deployment Mode (Module, Wall Mounted, and Others), By Application (Water and Wastewater Disinfection, Process Water Disinfection, Air Disinfection, and Surface Disinfection), By End-User (Residential, Commercial, Municipal, and Industrial), and By Region: Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026”.
“According to the research report, the global UV Disinfection Equipment Market was estimated at USD 2.5 Billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 5.9 Billion by 2026. The global UV Disinfection Equipment Market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.5% from 2019 to 2026”.
Ultra-violet (UV) disinfection is primarily used to kill harmful microorganisms. It is one of the most active, comprehensive, unswerving, and safest commercially accessible disinfection technology. These properties of UV disinfection technology are the major reason behind its increasing adoption in various water and wastewater treatment applications.
Market Drivers:
The UV Disinfection Equipmentmarketis expanding basically due to its increasing use to treat water and wastewater to curb the rising threats of infective diseases. In addition, the increasing demands for durable and power-efficient LED-based UV disinfection equipment are also anticipated to propel the growth of the global UV Disinfection Equipment market. The low operational charges and no residual remains are increasing UV disinfection equipment applications in the electronics, food and beverages, chemical, and healthcare industries. Apart from this, the growing urbanization and high demand for safe drinking water in the emerging and developed regions offer new opportunities for the UV disinfection market. However, the high installation expenditure is likely to hamper the widespread implementation of the UV disinfection technique.
Industry Major Market Players
- Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation
- Xylem Inc.
- Trojan Technologies
- Halma plc.
- Kuraray Co. Ltd.
- Evoqua Water Technologies LLC
- Hoenle AG
- American Ultraviolet
- Advanced UV Inc.
- Atlantium Technologies Ltd.
- Lumalier Corporation
Market Segment Dominance:
- Municipal is projected to hold the majority of the market share of the UV Disinfection Equipment market
The municipal category is anticipated to dominate the global UV Disinfection Equipment market during the forecast timeframe. The dominance is basically due to municipal corporations’ role in treating water and distributing it to commercial, industrial, and residential purposes. The increasing environmental safety concerns and the demand for toxic chemical disposal methods from water bodies have increased the application of UV-based water and wastewater disinfection process in municipal corporations. The increasing need for treating water present in the natural resources, wastewater from industries, and other sources are likely to help propel market growth.
- UV lamps category is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth during the forecast period
The UV lamps category’s dominance is attributed to the low operating charges of UV disinfection equipment as a result of the increasing application of UV LED. Moreover, the high dependability of UV lamps integrated UV disinfection equipment is expected to fuel the market further.
The global UV Disinfection Equipment market research report delivers an acute valuation and taxonomy of the UV Disinfection Equipment industry by practically splitting the market on the basis of different Components, Power Rating, Deployment Mode, Application, End-User, and regions. Through the analysis of the historical and projected trends, all the segments and sub-segments were evaluated through the bottom-up approach, and different market sizes have been projected for FY 2020 to FY 2026. The regional segmentation of the UV Disinfection Equipment industry includes the complete classification of all the major continents including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Further, country-wise data for the UV Disinfection Equipment industry is provided for the leading economies of the world.
The UV Disinfection Equipment market is segmented based on Component, Power Rating, Deployment Mode, End-User, and Application. On the basis of component, the global UV Disinfection Equipment market is segregated into UV Lamps, Reactor Chambers, Controller Units, Quartz Sleeves, and Others. Based on the power rating, the market is sectored into Medium, Low, and High. Based on deployment mode, the global market is classified into Module, Wall Mounted, and Others. By application, the market for UV Disinfection Equipment is divided into Water and Wastewater Disinfection, Process Water Disinfection, Air Disinfection, and Surface Disinfection. In terms of end-user, the UV Disinfection Equipment market is categorized into Residential, Municipal.
Regional Dominance:
- North America is expected to dominate the global UV Disinfection Equipment market during the forecast period
North America is projected to lead the global UV Disinfection Equipment market during the forecast period owing to the increasing application of UV disinfection equipment in this region. Additionally, the regular replacement guarantee for high efficiency and output and many of the companies focusing on R&D activities to cut down the cost of UV disinfection equipment will further supplement the market expansion.
Browse the full “UV Disinfection Equipment Market By Component (UV Lamps, Reactor Chambers, Controller Units, Quartz Sleeves, and Others), By Power Rating (Medium, Low, and High), By Deployment Mode (Module, Wall Mounted, and Others), By Application (Water and Wastewater Disinfection, Process Water Disinfection, Air Disinfection, and Surface Disinfection), By End-User (Residential, Commercial, Municipal, and Industrial), and By Region: Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026” report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/global-uv-disinfection-equipment-market-by-component-uv-675
This report segments the global UV Disinfection Equipment market as follows:
Global UV Disinfection Equipment Market: Component Segmentation Analysis
- UV Lamps
- Reactor Chambers
- Quartz Sleeves
- Controller Units
- Others
Global UV Disinfection Equipment Market: Power Rating Segmentation Analysis
- Low
- Medium
- High
Global UV Disinfection Equipment Market: Deployment Mode Segmentation Analysis
- Module
- Wall Mounted
- Others
Global UV Disinfection Equipment Market: ApplicationSegmentation Analysis
- Water and Wastewater Disinfection
- Process Water Disinfection
- Air Disinfection
- Surface Disinfection
Global UV Disinfection Equipment Market: End-User Segmentation Analysis
- Residential
- Commercial
- Industrial
- Municipal
KEY REPORT POINTERS & HIGHLIGHTS:
- Statistically Validated Analysis of Historical, Current, and Projected Industry Trends with Authenticated Market Sizes Information and Data in terms of Value and Volume, wherever applicable
- Direct and Indirect Factors that Impacted the Industry as well Projected Rationales expected to affect the industry going forward
- Micro, Meso, Macro, and In-Depth Analysis of Technically relevant and Commercially viable Segments and Sub-segments of the Market
- Historical and Projected Company / Vendor / OEM / Supplier Market Shares, Competitive Landscape, and Player Positioning Data
- Historical and Current Demand (Consumption) and Supply (Production) Scenarios as well as Projected Supply-Demand Scenario Analysis
- Detailed List of Key Buyers and End-Users (Consumers) analyzed as per Regions and Applications
- Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis along with Horizontal and Vertical Integration Scenarios
- Manufacturing and Production Cost Structure Analysis including Labor Cost, Raw Material Expenses, and Other Manufacturing Expenses, wherever relevant
- Overview of Key Marketing Strategies and Key Sales Channels Adopted in the Market
