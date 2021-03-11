Shattuck Labs to Present Two Posters at the 2021 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, TX and DURHAM, NC, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shattuck Labs, Inc. (Shattuck) (NASDAQ: STTK), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of bi-functional fusion proteins as a new class of biologic medicine for the treatment of patients with cancer and autoimmune disease, today announced that two posters have been accepted for poster presentation at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting, which is being held virtually April 10-15, 2021. The first poster will highlight preclinical data from the company’s GADLEN™ platform, while the second will highlight preclinical data from the development of an in vivo model of checkpoint acquired resistance and the therapeutic potential of SL-9258 (TIGIT-Fc-LIGHT), derived from the company’s ARC® platform, in an acquired resistance setting.



Presentation Details

Title: Antigen-specific targeting of tissue-resident gamma delta T cells with recombinant butyrophilin heterodimeric fusion proteins

Presenter: Dr. Suresh de Silva, Ph.D., Shattuck’s Vice President of Product Development

Virtual Session Date: April 10-15, 2021

Virtual Session Location: E-Poster Session

Abstract Number: 1736

Title: The development of an in vivo model of checkpoint acquired resistance, reveals a program of interferon hyperstimulation, resulting in dysregulation of MHC class I, protein translation/trafficking, and other unique pathways, that may be useful for guiding clinical strategy in patients with phenotypic similarities

Presenter: Dr. George Fromm, Ph.D., Shattuck’s Vice President of Research and Development

Virtual Session Date: April 10-15, 2021

Virtual Session Location: E-Poster Session

Abstract Number: 1697

Additional meeting information can be found on the AACR website, https://www.aacr.org. The posters will be available under the Events & Presentations section of the Company’s website shortly after the event.

About Shattuck Labs, Inc.

Shattuck is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of bi-functional fusion proteins as a new class of biologic medicine for the treatment of patients with cancer and autoimmune disease. Compounds derived from Shattuck’s proprietary Agonist Redirected Checkpoint, ARC®, platform simultaneously inhibit checkpoint molecules and activate costimulatory molecules within a single therapeutic. The company’s lead wholly owned program, SL-172154 (SIRPα-Fc-CD40L), which is designed to block the CD47 immune checkpoint and simultaneously agonize the CD40 pathway, is being evaluated in a Phase 1 trial. A second compound, SL-279252 (PD1-Fc-OX40L), is being evaluated in a Phase 1 trial in collaboration with Takeda Pharmaceuticals. Additionally, the company is advancing a proprietary Gamma Delta T Cell Engager, GADLEN™, platform, which is designed to bridge gamma delta T cells to tumor antigens for the treatment of patients with cancer. Shattuck has offices in both Austin, Texas and Durham, North Carolina. For more information, please visit: www.ShattuckLabs.com.

