Transphorm to Present at the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit on March 25th at 2:00 pm ET

/EIN News/ -- GOLETA, Calif., March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire— Transphorm, Inc. (OTCQB: TGAN)—a pioneer in and global supplier of high reliability, high performance gallium nitride (GaN) power conversion products, announced today its co-founder & COO, Primit Parikh, Ph.D., will present at the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit on March 25, 2021 at 2pm ET.



About Transphorm

Transphorm, Inc., a global leader in the GaN revolution, designs and manufactures high performance and high reliability GaN semiconductors for high voltage power conversion applications. Having one of the largest Power GaN IP portfolios of more than 1,000 owned or licensed patents, Transphorm produces the industry’s first JEDEC and AEC-Q101 qualified high voltage GaN semiconductor devices. The Company’s vertically integrated device business model allows for innovation at every development stage: design, fabrication, device, and application support. Transphorm’s innovations are moving power electronics beyond the limitations of silicon to achieve over 99% efficiency, 40% more power density and 20% lower system cost. Transphorm is headquartered in Goleta, California and has manufacturing operations in Goleta and Aizu, Japan. For more information, please visit https://www.transphormchina.com/ . Follow us on Twitter @transphormusa and WeChat @ Transphorm.

