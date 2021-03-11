Global Organic Farming Market is estimated to account for 141.59 Million Hectares by end of 2027, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Organic farming is a natural agricultural system that originated early on in the 20th Century in response to rapidly evolving agricultural practices. Certified organic farming contributes to more than 75% of the world's agricultural production. Worldwide, it is one of the most productive and cost-effective agricultural systems. Many organic farmers rely on the use of manure, which is created by farm animals such as sheep or poultry, rather than synthetic pesticides and herbicides. Many of the chemicals and herbicides used in traditional farming methods have been banned in several jurisdictions in Europe and the U.S. due to their dangers. Hence, organic farmers commonly use organic fertilizers instead of chemical fertilizers to avoid the risk of toxic compounds called polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs), used in industrial fertilizers, finding that they pose several threats to human health. Organic farming is also done by using manure and compost to feed the gardens and farmlands and by avoiding the use of pesticides on the crops.



The global organic farming market is estimated to account for 141.59 Million Hectares in terms of volume by the end of 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period (2020-2027).

Market Drivers:

Growing demand for organic foods among consumers and increasing awareness related to the health benefits of organic foods is expected to drive the global organic farming market.

Consumers are becoming more aware of foods containing synthetic pesticides and fertilizers and are switching to organic foods, which is driving the market growth of organic farming that is devoid of the chemicals used in crops. For instance, according to Consultative Group on International Agricultural Research, in 2018, the global sale of organic foods amounted to around US$ 95 billion. According to the United States Department of Agriculture, 4% of total food sold at a global level is organic food.

Increasing government policies backing up the cultivation and sales of organic foods at a global level is expected to augment growth of the global organic farming market.

Governmental bodies across the globe are participating in raising awareness among consumers and farmers to indulge more in organic foods and organic farming processes. The encouragement of using organic fertilizers and pesticides is estimated to propel the growth of the organic farming market.

Market Opportunities:

Increasing inclination towards organic farming and adaptable government initiatives and mass investments in the agricultural research and development sector can lead to major business opportunities in the global organic farming market. For instance, in May 2020, The European Commission proposed a new mission for increasing the organic farming scenario in European Union to at least 25% by the year 2030.

Growing demand for organic fertilizers owing to the increased consumption of organic food is estimated to offer rapid growth opportunities for key players in the organic farming market.

Market Trends:

Key market players are involved in various market strategies, such as expanding the business and launching new products to meet the increasing requirement of organic food and to strengthen their market growth and position. For instance, in 2019, Hameinivin Investment decided to invest around US$ 10 million in an organic fertilizer plant located in Tboung Khmum province in China.

Growing trends of introducing advanced and new organic farming techniques and partnerships among key players are estimated to drive the growth of the organic farming market. For instance, in March 2021, the Organic Farming Research Foundation (OFRF) and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) entered to a partnership agreement for three years in a mission to conserve the organic farming practices of the world.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global organic farming market include ZUWA Organic Farms Pvt Ltd, Camson Bio Technologies Limited, Bayer AG, The Indian Organic Farmers Producer Company Limited (IOFPCL), Organic Farmers Co., and Picks Organic Farm.

In March 2019, Italpollina SPA acquired Horticulture Alliance Inc. that specializes in plant maintenance and health with organic techniques.

In February 2019, BioStar Organics, a waste to energy organization, launched a new organic fertilizer manufacturing plant in Washington, with an aim of producing at least 500,000 gallons of SuperSix liquid organic fertilizer in a yearly basis.

Market segmentation:

By Source

Plant Origin

Animal Origin

By Application

Cereals and Crops

Fruit and Vegetables

Lawns and Turfs

By Form

Solid

Liquid

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

