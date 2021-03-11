Guardion Health Sciences to Participate in Maxim Group’s Inaugural Emerging Growth Virtual Conference

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GHSI) (“Guardion” or the “Company”), a clinical nutrition and diagnostics company that develops clinically supported nutritional supplements, medical foods, and medical devices, announced that CEO Bret Scholtes will present at Maxim Group’s Inaugural Emerging Growth V irtual Conference to be held March 17-18, 2021.



Investors can view Mr. Scholtes’s general corporate presentation once they register for the conference here , and an archived replay of the presentation will be available on the conference website. Investors can also request a 1x1 meeting with Mr. Scholtes to be arranged following the conclusion of the conference.

About Guardion Health Sciences, Inc.

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GHSI), is a clinical nutrition and diagnostics company. Guardion offers a portfolio of science-based, clinically supported nutrition, medical foods, and diagnostic products that support healthcare professionals, their patients, and consumers in achieving health goals. Guardion’s commercial and developmental initiatives are supported by equally impressive scientific and medical advisory boards, led by seasoned business executives and physicians with many years of experience. This combination of expertise and scientific knowledge forms the foundation of Guardion’s growing position within the eye care industry and the clinical nutrition marketplace. Information and risk factors with respect to Guardion and its business, including its ability to successfully develop and commercialize its proprietary products and technologies, may be obtained in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) at www.sec.gov.

Investor Relations Contact:

CORE IR

Scott Arnold

516-222-2560

scotta@coreir.com

Media Relations Contact:

Jules Abraham

Director of Public Relations

CORE IR

917-885-7378

julesa@coreir.com



