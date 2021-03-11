Sio Gene Therapies to Participate in Upcoming Investor & Scientific Conferences

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK and RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ: SIOX), a clinical-stage company focused on developing gene therapies to radically improve the lives of patients with neurodegenerative diseases, announced today that the company will participate in select upcoming investor and scientific conferences. Details can be found below.

Oppenheimer 31st Annual Healthcare Conference Participation: Company presentation and 1-on-1 investor meetings Presenter:

Gavin Corcoran, MD, Chief R&D Officer

Presentation Date & Time: Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at 2:30 PM ET Webcast: https://wsw.com/webcast/oppenheimer9/siox/2762815 Redburn Gene Therapy Virtual Summit Participation: Panel discussion: “Defining a Gene Therapy Market” Presenter: Parag V. Meswani, PharmD, Chief Commercial Officer Panel Date & Time: Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at 8:00 AM ET Guggenheim Healthcare Talks: 2021 Genomic Medicines & Rare Disease Day Participation: 1-on-1 investor meetings Date: Thursday, April 1, 2021 Gene Therapy Patient Engagement Summit Date: March 23-25, 2021

About Sio Gene Therapies



Sio Gene Therapies combines cutting-edge science with bold imagination to develop genetic medicines that aim to radically improve the lives of patients. Our current pipeline of clinical-stage candidates includes the first potentially curative AAV-based gene therapies for GM1 gangliosidosis and Tay-Sachs/Sandhoff diseases, which are rare and uniformly fatal pediatric conditions caused by single gene deficiencies. We are also expanding the reach of gene therapy to highly prevalent conditions such as Parkinson’s disease, which affects millions of patients globally. Led by an experienced team of gene therapy development experts, and supported by collaborations with premier academic, industry and patient advocacy organizations, Sio is focused on accelerating its candidates through clinical trials to liberate patients with debilitating diseases through the transformational power of gene therapies. For more information, visit www.siogtx.com.

