Blink Charging Awarded Grant from Ohio Environmental Protection Agency to Place 144 High-Speed Charging Stations at 32 Sites Across the State

/EIN News/ -- - Grant awards support the creation of a statewide EV charging infrastructure

Miami Beach, FL, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK, BLNKW) (“Blink” or the “Company”), a leading owner, operator, and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, has been named as a grant awardee from the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency’s Diesel Mitigation Trust Fund to place 144 Blink 1Q 200 fast charging stations at 32 sites across the state. The Blink locations will include healthcare centers, hotels, and municipal parking lots, among others, as part of the grant program established to improve Ohioan’s access to EV charging infrastructure. Blink will own and operate the charging stations under long-term agreements with the location site hosts.

“We are pleased to have won this significant deployment opportunity from the state of Ohio as it expands the EV charging footprint and strengthens the charging infrastructure across several counties,” commented Michael D. Farkas, Founder and CEO of Blink Charging. “This award demonstrates Ohio’s commitment to promoting the transition to cleaner driving technologies, and its confidence in Blink to bring accessible and fast charging alternatives to the state’s EV drivers.”

Farkas continued “we believe all of the sites awarded represent a tremendous opportunity and we’re particularly excited to have 22 Cleveland Clinic sites included as part of this grant award, given the success we’ve had providing charging stations to the Lehigh Valley Health Network in neighboring Pennsylvania and Blessing Healthcare in Illinois. As we work to strengthen the EV charging infrastructure, state by state and location by location, we’re energized by the interest in our products and services and remain committed to bringing affordable, convenient and efficient charging stations to the growing population of EV drivers.”

The deployments of the 144 IQ 200 charging stations throughout Ohio adds to Blink Charging’s leadership in the EV charging space and builds on numerous other similar successful strategic partnerships the Company has with cities and municipalities across the country. Recently, the Company announced the deployment of 11 DC fast charging locations for a total of 22 DCFC and 22 Level 2 charging stations in collaboration with the state of Vermont. Earlier this year the Company also announced that it was named the official EV Infrastructure provider for the San Antonio, Texas EVSA Program.

Blink’s IQ 200 units are the fastest level 2 AC charging stations available on the market, have a maximum output of 80 amps, and deliver up to 65 miles of charge in an hour. The Blink IQ 200 chargers have been well received by leading EV industry experts, making them the preferred level 2 option for destination charging at the site host locations that were awarded under this grant.

###

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK, BLNKW) is a leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and has deployed over 23,000 charging stations, many of which are networked EV charging stations, enabling EV drivers to easily charge at any of the Company’s charging locations worldwide. Blink Charging’s principal line of products and services include its Blink EV charging network (“Blink Network”), EV charging equipment, and EV charging services. The Blink Network uses proprietary, cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks the EV charging stations connected to the network and the associated charging data. With global EV purchases forecasted to rise to 10 million by 2025 from approximately 2 million in 2019, the Company has established key strategic partnerships for rolling out adoption across numerous location types, including parking facilities, multifamily residences and condos, workplace locations, health care/medical facilities, schools and universities, airports, auto dealers, hotels, mixed-use municipal locations, parks and recreation areas, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, stadiums, supermarkets, and transportation hubs. For more information, please visit https://www.blinkcharging.com/ .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements, along with terms such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “will,” “should,” and other comparable terms, involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief, or current expectations of Blink Charging and members of its management, as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, including those described in Blink Charging’s periodic reports filed with the SEC, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Except as required by federal securities law, Blink Charging undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed conditions.

Blink Media Contact

PR@BlinkCharging.com