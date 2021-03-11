Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Annovis Bio, Inc. to present at the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit 

/EIN News/ -- BERWYN, Pa., March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – Annovis Bio, Inc., ANVS, today announced that Maria Maccecchini, PhD, Founder, President and CEO, will be attending the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit.  

  Event     Q1 Investor Summit
  Date   March 23-25th, 2021
  Presentation         March 24th @ 11:30AM ET
  Location https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_LKCiDrrKROa4nLfrPKSiAA

About The Investor Summit
The Investor Summit (formerly MicroCap Conference) is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors. The Q1 Investor Summit will take place virtually, featuring 100 companies and over 300 institutional and retail investors. 

To request complimentary investor registration: please visit our website at www.investorsummitgroup.com 

Contact: 
Brittney Blocker at brittney@investorsummitgroup.com

ABOUT Annovis Bio, Inc
Annovis Bio, Inc. (Annovis) is a clinical-stage, drug platform company addressing neurodegeneration, such as Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease (PD) and Alzheimer's in Down Syndrome (AD-DS). We believe that we are the only company developing a drug for AD, PD and AD-DS that inhibits more than one neurotoxic protein and, thereby, improves the information highway of the nerve cell, known as axonal transport. When this information flow is impaired, the nerve cell gets sick and dies. We expect our treatment to improve memory loss and dementia associated with AD and AD-DS, as well as body and brain function in PD. We have two ongoing Phase 2a studies: one in AD patients and one in both AD and PD patients. For more information on Annovis, please visit the company's website: www.annovisbio.com.

Wire Service Contact
InvestorWire (IW)
Los Angeles, California
www.InvestorWire.com
212.418.1217 Office
Editor@InvestorWire.com

 


