AIM ImmunoTech to Present at the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit on March 24th

/EIN News/ -- OCALA, Fla., March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE American: AIM) today announced that Thomas K. Equels, Chief Executive Officer of AIM ImmunoTech, will be presenting at the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit.

  Event   Q1 Investor Summit
  Date March 23-25th, 2021
  Presentation       March 24th @ 3:00 PM ET
  Location https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_y7LDL2ROTQqvz3iOVkINMw

About The Investor Summit
The Investor Summit (formerly MicroCap Conference) is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors. The Q1 Investor Summit will take place virtually, featuring 100 companies and over 300 institutional and retail investors. 

To request complimentary investor registration: please visit the following website at www.investorsummitgroup.com 

About AIM ImmunoTech Inc. 
AIM ImmunoTech Inc. is an immuno-pharma company focused on the research and development of
therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, immune disorders, and viral diseases, including COVID-19, the disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Investor Relations Contact:
Crescendo Communications, LLC
Phone: 212-671-1021
Email: aim@crescendo-ir.com

AIM ImmunoTech Inc
Phone: 800-778-4042
Email: IR@aimimmuno.com

Investor Summit Contact: 
Brittney Blocker at brittney@investorsummitgroup.com

Wire Service Contact
InvestorWire (IW)
Los Angeles, California
www.InvestorWire.com
212.418.1217 Office
Editor@InvestorWire.com

 


Primary Logo

