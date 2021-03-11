AIM ImmunoTech to Present at the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit on March 24th

/EIN News/ -- OCALA, Fla., March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE American: AIM) today announced that Thomas K. Equels, Chief Executive Officer of AIM ImmunoTech, will be presenting at the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit.



Event Q1 Investor Summit Date March 23-25th, 2021 Presentation March 24th @ 3:00 PM ET Location https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_y7LDL2ROTQqvz3iOVkINMw

About The Investor Summit

The Investor Summit (formerly MicroCap Conference) is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors. The Q1 Investor Summit will take place virtually, featuring 100 companies and over 300 institutional and retail investors.

To request complimentary investor registration: please visit the following website at www.investorsummitgroup.com

About AIM ImmunoTech Inc.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. is an immuno-pharma company focused on the research and development of

therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, immune disorders, and viral diseases, including COVID-19, the disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Investor Relations Contact:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

Phone: 212-671-1021

Email: aim@crescendo-ir.com

AIM ImmunoTech Inc

Phone: 800-778-4042

Email: IR@aimimmuno.com

Investor Summit Contact:

Brittney Blocker at brittney@investorsummitgroup.com

Wire Service Contact

InvestorWire (IW)

Los Angeles, California

www.InvestorWire.com

212.418.1217 Office

Editor@InvestorWire.com



