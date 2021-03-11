Miravo Healthcare to present at the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit

/EIN News/ -- MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSX:MRV; OTCQX:MRVFF) d/b/a Miravo Healthcare™ today announced that Jesse Ledger, President & Chief Financial Officer, will be attending the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit.



Event Q1 Investor Summit Date March 23-25th, 2021 Presentation March 24th @ 3:30PM ET Location https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_UHhzwEv6S3yGbrIbhK18Hw

About The Investor Summit

The Investor Summit (formerly MicroCap Conference) is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors. The Q1 Investor Summit will take place virtually, featuring 100 companies and over 300 institutional and retail investors.

About Miravo

Miravo is a Canadian focused, healthcare company with global reach and a diversified portfolio of commercial products. The Company’s products target several therapeutic areas, including pain, allergy, neurology and dermatology. The Company’s strategy is to in-license and acquire growth-oriented, complementary products for Canadian and international markets. Miravo’s head office is located in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, the international operations are located in Dublin, Ireland and the Company’s manufacturing facility is located in Varennes, Québec, Canada. The Varennes facility operates in a Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) environment respecting the U.S., Canada and E.U. GMP regulations are regularly inspected by Health Canada and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

For additional information, please visit www.miravohealthcare.com.