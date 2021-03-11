KP Tissue Releases Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- Strong Revenue, Successful TAD Sherbrooke Start-up



MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KP Tissue Inc. (KPT) (TSX: KPT) reports the Q4 2020 and full year 2020 financial and operational results of KPT and Kruger Products L.P. (KPLP). Kruger Products is Canada's leading manufacturer of quality tissue products for the Consumer market (Cashmere, Purex, SpongeTowels, Scotties, and White Swan) and the Away-From-Home (AFH) market, and continues to expand in the U.S. Consumer market with the White Cloud® brand and premium private label products. KPT currently holds a 14.7% interest in KPLP.

KPLP Q4 2020 Business and Financial Highlights

Revenue was $385.0 million in Q4 2020 compared to $348.1 million in Q4 2019, an increase of $36.9 million or 10.6%.

Adjusted EBITDA was $36.2 million in Q4 2020, including $4.5 million of TAD Sherbrooke start-up costs, compared to $46.0 million in Q4 2019, a decrease of 21.3%.

Successful start-up of new TAD Sherbrooke paper machine, project completed on time and on budget.

Announced the $240 million Sherbrooke Expansion Project.

Declared a quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share to be paid on April 15, 2021.



KPLP Full Year 2020 Business and Financial Highlights

Revenue was $1,516.0 million in 2020 compared to $1,357.2 million excluding the divested Mexico business in 2019, an increase of $158.8 million or 11.7%.

Adjusted EBITDA was $197.8 million in 2020, up from $145.0 million in 2019, an increase of 36.4%.

“The year 2020 brought more than its share of challenges along with unprecedented market conditions that our team successfully tackled. Strong demand across all consumer product categories and market share momentum translated into a record high Adjusted EBITDA, while the Away-From-Home segment remained under pressure from the impact of COVID-19. Revenues increased a solid 11.7% to just over $1.5 billion while Adjusted EBITDA increased significantly by 36.4% to $197.8 million,” stated KP Tissue Chief Executive Officer, Dino Bianco.

“Under the most challenging circumstances, our team did amazing work completing TAD Sherbrooke on time and on budget. Production on the new TAD paper machine has commenced and, at this stage, is tracking ahead of the ramp-up curve. To further support our North American footprint and consumer demand, we recently announced a new $240 million investment at our Sherbrooke site. A new facility will house a Light-Dry-Crepe paper machine and facial tissue converting line while a new bathroom tissue converting line will be added to the existing TAD Sherbrooke facility. At maturity, the combined annual capacity of the two facilities will reach over 100,000 metric tonnes.

“We completed the initial 2-year phase of our OpEx program ahead of our annual cost saving targets. As indicated before, the program was instrumental in our ability to more effectively address strong market demand and volatility caused by the pandemic. Among the longer-term benefits, this program fosters a culture shift with a higher-level of employee engagement towards operational excellence.

“In 2021, we look forward to leveraging TAD Sherbrooke to further support our North American customers. We are closely monitoring the unprecedented increase in pulp prices and developing action plans to address. Finally, we will be continuing further investments in our brands, and leveraging our innovation and marketing strategy to reinforce our leadership position,” concluded Mr. Bianco.

Outlook for Q1 2021

Demand for our products is expected to remain healthy and more stable in the Consumer segment. The AFH segment will however continue to see suppressed demand due to COVID-19 restrictions. For Q1 2021, with increased investments in marketing to support our brands, higher pulp prices and TAD Sherbrooke start-up costs, Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the same range as Q4 2020.

KPLP Q4 2020 Financial Results

Revenue was $385.0 million in Q4 2020 compared to $348.1 million in Q4 2019, an increase of $36.9 million or 10.6%. Revenue continued to be favourably impacted primarily by COVID-19 buying activity, with volume increasing in the Consumer segment while decreasing in the AFH segment. Geographically, revenue increased in Canada by 9.9% and in the U.S. by 11.8%.

Cost of sales was $332.2 million in Q4 2020 compared to $294.1 million in Q4 2019, an increase of $38.1 million or 13.0%. The increase was primarily due to higher sales volume, additional manufacturing overhead costs, in part due to precautions taken in our manufacturing facilities as a result of COVID-19 and a one-time hourly workforce bonus, start-up costs related to the TAD Sherbrooke Project, increased outsourcing costs compared to Q4 2019 required to meet continuing demand, and increased freight costs. These increases were partially offset by slightly lower pulp costs. As a percentage of revenue, cost of sales was 86.3% in Q4 2020 compared to 84.5% in Q4 2019.

Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses were $36.7 million in Q4 2020 compared to $26.4 million in Q4 2019, an increase of $10.3 million or 38.8%. The increase compared to Q4 2019 was primarily due to increased investment in marketing to support our brands, higher compensation and personnel related costs, and increased spending on Information Technology. As a percentage of revenue, SG&A expenses were 9.5% in Q4 2020 compared to 7.6% in Q4 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA was $36.2 million in Q4 2020 compared to $46.0 million in Q4 2019, a decrease of $9.8 million or 21.3%. The decrease was primarily due to higher cost of sales as described above along with higher SG&A costs, partially offset by the favourable sales impact.

Net loss was $28.5 million in Q4 2020 compared to a net loss of $6.1 million in Q4 2019, an increase in the loss of $22.4 million. The increase was primarily due to lower EBITDA, a higher loss on the change in amortized cost of the Partnership units liability and an impairment charge on AFH goodwill of $8.9 million, partially offset by a foreign exchange gain.

KPLP Q4 2020 Financing Activity

Total liquidity, representing cash and availability under the Senior Credit Facility within covenant limitations, was $316.8 million as of December 31, 2020. In addition, $32.3 million of cash was held by KPSI and committed to the TAD Sherbrooke Project.

KPLP 2020 Financial Results

Revenue was $1,516.0 million in Fiscal 2020 compared to $1,434.1 million in Fiscal 2019, an increase of $81.9 million or 5.7%. Excluding revenue of $76.9 million from the divested Mexico business in Fiscal 2019, revenue increased by $158.8 million or 11.7%. Revenue was favourably impacted primarily by COVID-19 buying activity, with volume increasing in the Consumer segment in Canada and the U.S. and decreasing in the AFH segment.

Adjusted EBITDA was $197.8 million in Fiscal 2020 compared to $145.0 million in Fiscal 2019, an increase of $52.8 million or 36.4%. The increase was primarily due to favourable sales volume and mix impact, lower pulp prices, the OpEx program and the COVID-19 transition to a reduced sku production environment that increased production efficiency, partially offset by additional manufacturing overhead costs in part due to precautions taken in our manufacturing facilities as a result of COVID-19 and a one-time hourly workforce bonus, start-up costs related to the TAD Sherbrooke Project, inflation, and higher SG&A costs.

Net income was $27.3 million in Fiscal 2020 compared to $2.1 million in Fiscal 2019, an increase of $25.2 million. The increase was primarily due to higher Adjusted EBITDA and a foreign exchange gain, partially offset by a higher loss on the change in amortized cost of the Partnership units liability, the impairment charge on AFH goodwill and higher depreciation expense.

KPT Q4 2020 Financial Results

KPT had a net loss of $4.3 million in Q4 2020. Included in the net loss was $4.2 million representing KPT’s share of KPLP’s net loss and a dilution gain of $0.1 million, depreciation expense of $1.4 million related to adjustments to carrying amounts on acquisition and an income tax recovery of $1.2 million.

KPT 2020 Financial Results

KPT had a net loss of 2.0 million in 2020. Included in net loss was $4.1 million representing KPT’s share of KPLP’s net income, a dilution gain of $0.6 million, depreciation expense of $5.5 million related to adjustments to carrying amounts on acquisition and income tax expense of $1.2 million.

Dividends on Common Shares

The Board of Directors of KPT declared a quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share to be paid on April 15, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 1, 2021.

Additional Information

For additional information please refer to Management’s Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) of KPT and KPLP for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com or our website at www.kptissueinc.com.

About KP Tissue Inc. (KPT)

KPT was created to acquire, and its business is limited to holding, a limited partnership interest in KPLP, which is accounted for as an investment on the equity basis. KPT currently holds a 14.7% interest in KPLP. For more information visit www.kptissueinc.com.

About Kruger Products L.P. (KPLP)

KPLP is Canada's leading manufacturer of quality tissue products for household, industrial and commercial use. KPLP serves the Canadian consumer market with such well-known brands as Cashmere®, Purex®, SpongeTowels®, Scotties® and White Swan®. In the U.S., KPLP manufactures the White Cloud® brand, as well as many private label products. The Away-From-Home division manufactures and distributes high-quality, cost-effective product solutions to a wide range of commercial and public entities. KPLP has approximately 2,700 employees and operates eight FSC® COC-certified (FSC® C-104904) production facilities in North America. For more information visit www.krugerproducts.ca.

Kruger Products L.P. Consolidated Statement of Financial Position (thousands of Canadian dollars) December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 $ $ Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 128,739 93,141 Trade and other receivables 88,041 89,236 Receivables from related parties 13 59 Current portion of advances to partners 5,647 80 Inventories 215,934 190,686 Income tax recoverable 358 466 Prepaid expenses 8,315 8,341 447,047 382,009 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 1,194,191 935,010 Right-of-use assets 107,633 97,582 Other long-term assets 10 1,766 Goodwill 152,021 160,939 Intangible assets 26,205 15,317 Deferred income taxes 24,217 30,988 Total assets 1,951,324 1,623,611 Liabilities Current liabilities Trade and other payables 332,072 242,357 Payables to related parties 9,097 6,809 Income tax payable 554 325 Distributions payable 11,919 11,393 Current portion of provisions 4,913 759 Current portion of long-term debt 9,495 4,937 Current portion of lease liabilities 25,341 18,080 393,391 284,660 Non-current liabilities Long-term debt 743,978 586,125 Lease liabilities 105,634 100,682 Provisions 9,549 6,148 Other long-term liabilities 575 - Pensions 161,333 140,674 Post-retirement benefits 63,038 57,005 Liabilities to non-unitholders 1,477,498 1,175,294 Current portion of Partnership units liability 31,244 5,103 Long-term portion of Partnership units liability 154,180 138,412 Total Partnership units liability 185,424 143,515 Total liabilities 1,662,922 1,318,809 Equity Partnership units 439,571 408,978 Deficit (224,503 ) (183,188 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 73,334 79,012 Total equity 288,402 304,802 Total equity and liabilities 1,951,324 1,623,611





Kruger Products L.P. Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income (Loss) (thousands of Canadian dollars) 3-month

period ended

December 31, 2020 3-month

period ended

December 31, 2019 12-month

period ended

December 31, 2020 12-month

period ended

December 31, 2019 $ $ $ $ Revenue 384,971 348,104 1,515,983 1,434,113 Expenses Cost of sales 332,193 294,095 1,264,448 1,256,979 Selling, general and administrative expenses 36,669 26,426 128,062 99,603 Loss on sale of non-financial assets - 6 1 13 Impairment charge 8,918 - 8,918 - Restructuring costs, net 2 58 1,275 1,904 Operating income 7,189 27,519 113,279 75,614 Interest expense 9,306 10,896 40,965 45,071 Other expense 25,724 21,894 36,353 25,951 Income (loss) before income taxes (27,841 ) (5,271 ) 35,961 4,592 Income taxes 600 838 8,655 2,494 Net income (loss) for the period (28,441 ) (6,109 ) 27,306 2,098 Other comprehensive income (loss) Items that will not be reclassified to net income (loss): Remeasurements of pensions 23,820 24,708 (16,977 ) (35,422 ) Remeasurements of post-retirement benefits (1,044 ) 4,631 (4,871 ) (2,121 ) Items that may be subsequently reclassified to net income (loss): Cumulative translation adjustment (13,585 ) (5,551 ) (5,678 ) (14,027 ) Total other comprehensive income (loss) for the period 9,191 23,788 (27,526 ) (51,570 ) Comprehensive income (loss) for the period (19,250 ) 17,679 (220 ) (49,472 )









Kruger Products L.P. Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (thousands of Canadian dollars) 3-month

period ended

December 31, 2020 3-month

period ended

December 31, 2019 12-month

period ended

December 31, 2020 12-month

period ended

December 31, 2019 $ $ $ $ Cash flows from (used in) operating activities Net income (loss) for the period (28,441 ) (6,109 ) 27,306 2,098 Items not affecting cash Depreciation 18,632 15,580 67,129 59,113 Amortization 473 437 1,657 1,542 (Gain) loss on sale of property, plant and equipment 822 (13 ) 909 (18 ) Change in amortized cost of Partnership units liability 36,109 22,350 47,012 26,991 Loss on sale of shares - - - 586 Foreign exchange gain (10,385 ) (816 ) (10,299 ) (1,986 ) Change in fair value of derivatives - 360 (360 ) 360 Interest expense 9,306 10,896 40,965 45,071 Pension and post-retirement benefits 3,514 2,789 14,635 11,064 Provisions 94 621 6,231 4,058 Income taxes 600 838 8,655 2,494 Loss on sale of non-financial assets - 6 1 13 Impairment charge 8,918 - 8,918 - Total items not affecting cash 68,083 53,048 185,453 149,288 Net change in non-cash working capital 33,242 34,442 60,328 1,487 Contributions to pension and post-retirement benefit plans (3,829 ) (3,834 ) (15,622 ) (15,475 ) Provisions paid (140 ) (177 ) (2,194 ) (1,037 ) Income tax payments 70 (327 ) (1,738 ) (2,741 ) Net cash from operating activities 68,985 77,043 253,533 133,620 Cash flows from (used in) investing activities Purchases of property, plant and equipment (18,823 ) (10,670 ) (31,581 ) (29,942 ) Purchases of property, plant and equipment and software related to the TAD Sherbrooke Project (69,230 ) (45,127 ) (263,348 ) (139,587 ) Interest paid on credit facilities related to the TAD Sherbrooke Project (3,509 ) (1,339 ) (10,676 ) (3,546 ) Government assistance received 398 325 398 325 Purchases of software (3,341 ) (478 ) (4,974 ) (1,935 ) Purchases of trademarks (4,538 ) - (4,538 ) - Proceeds on sale of shares - 2,410 992 5,724 Proceeds on sale of property, plant and equipment - 13 - 18 Net cash used in investing activities (99,043 ) (54,866 ) (313,727 ) (168,943 ) Cash flows from (used in) financing activities Proceeds from long-term debt 69,135 29,948 262,673 53,933 Repayment of long-term debt (8,194 ) (26,018 ) (92,714 ) (35,382 ) Payment of deferred financing fees (9 ) (103 ) (509 ) (1,383 ) Payment of lease liabilities (4,777 ) (4,365 ) (19,283 ) (16,978 ) Interest paid on long-term debt (3,944 ) (9,478 ) (25,706 ) (29,526 ) Distributions and advances paid, net (8,032 ) (1,257 ) (26,404 ) (10,243 ) Net cash from (used in) financing activities 44,179 (11,273 ) 98,057 (39,579 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents held in foreign currency (2,851 ) (170 ) (2,265 ) (1,841 ) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents during the period 11,270 10,734 35,598 (76,743 ) Cash and cash equivalents - Beginning of period 117,469 82,407 93,141 169,884 Cash and cash equivalents - End of period 128,739 93,141 128,739 93,141





Kruger Products L.P. Segment and Geographic Results (thousands of Canadian dollars) 3-month

period ended

December 31, 2020 3-month

period ended

December 31, 2019 12-month

period ended

December 31, 2020 12-month

period ended

December 31, 2019 $ $ $ $ Segment Information Segment Revenue Consumer 333,199 285,580 1,304,599 1,186,461 AFH 51,772 62,524 211,384 247,652 Total segment revenue 384,971 348,104 1,515,983 1,434,113 Adjusted EBITDA Consumer 44,198 47,437 223,391 158,869 AFH (2,358 ) (1,142 ) (8,990 ) (12,690 ) Corporate and other costs (5,627 ) (308 ) (16,566 ) (1,142 ) Total Adjusted EBITDA 36,213 45,987 197,835 145,037 Reconciliation to Net Income (loss) Depreciation and amortization 19,105 16,017 68,786 60,655 Interest expense 9,306 10,896 40,965 45,071 Change in amortized cost of Partnership units liability 36,109 22,350 47,012 26,991 Change in fair value of derivatives - 360 (360 ) 360 (Gain) loss on sale of property, plant and equipment 822 (13 ) 909 (18 ) Loss on sale of non-financial assets - 6 1 13 Impairment charge 8,918 - 8,918 - Loss on sale of shares - - - 586 Restructuring costs, net 2 58 1,275 1,904 Foreign exchange gain (10,385 ) (816 ) (10,299 ) (1,986 ) Consulting costs related to operational transformation initiatives - 2,400 4,331 6,015 Corporate development related costs 177 - 336 854 Income (loss) before income taxes (27,841 ) (5,271 ) 35,961 4,592 Income taxes 600 838 8,655 2,494 Net income (loss) (28,441) (6,109) 27,306 2,098 Geographic Revenue Canada 244,093 222,144 915,898 840,902 U.S. 140,878 125,960 600,085 516,305 Mexico - - - 76,906 Total revenue 384,971 348,104 1,515,983 1,434,113





KP Tissue Inc. Statement of Financial Position (thousands of Canadian dollars) December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 $ $ Assets Current assets Distributions receivable 1,755 1,733 Receivable from Partnership 21 247 1,776 1,980 Non-current assets Investment in associate 69,537 81,052 Total assets 71,313 83,032 Liabilities Current liabilities Dividend payable 1,755 1,733 Current portion of advances from Partnership 874 80 Income tax payable 1,722 944 4,351 2,757 Non-current liabilities Deferred income taxes 634 3,158 Total liabilities 4,985 5,915 Equity Common shares 20,355 18,997 Contributed surplus 144,819 144,819 Deficit (111,907 ) (100,696 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 13,061 13,997 Total equity 66,328 77,117 Total liabilities and equity 71,313 83,032





KP Tissue Inc. Statement of Comprehensive Income (Loss) (thousands of Canadian dollars, except share and per share amounts) 3-month

period ended

December 31, 2020 3-month

period ended

December 31, 2019 12-month

period ended

December 31, 2020 12-month

period ended

December 31, 2019 $ $ $ $ Equity loss (5,583 ) (2,353 ) (1,428 ) (5,375 ) Dilution gain 106 209 634 574 Loss before income taxes (5,477 ) (2,144 ) (794 ) (4,801 ) Income taxes (1,181 ) (531 ) 1,159 1,727 Net loss for the period (4,296 ) (1,613 ) (1,953 ) (6,528 ) Other comprehensive income (loss) net of tax expense (recovery) Items that will not be reclassified to net loss: Remeasurements of pensions 2,169 2,690 (1,841 ) (4,769 ) Remeasurements of post-retirement benefits (94 ) 441 (442 ) (200 ) Items that may be subsequently reclassified to net loss: Cumulative translation adjustment (2,064 ) (905 ) (936 ) (2,380 ) Total other comprehensive income (loss) for the period 11 2,226 (3,219 ) (7,349 ) Comprehensive income (loss) for the period (4,285 ) 613 (5,172 ) (13,877 ) Basic loss per share (0.44 ) (0.17 ) (0.20 ) (0.68 ) Weighted average number of shares outstanding 9,747,812 9,618,637 9,703,625 9,542,384



