Alimera Sciences to Present at Maxim Group’s Inaugural Emerging Growth Virtual Conference

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alimera Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALIM) (“Alimera”), a pharmaceutical company that specializes in the commercialization and development of prescription ophthalmology treatments for the management of retinal diseases, announces that President and CEO Rick Eiswirth will present at Maxim Group’s Inaugural Emerging Growth Virtual Conference to be held March 17-18, 2021.



Investors can view Mr. Eiswirth’s general corporate presentation on March 17 once they register for the conference here, and an archived replay of the presentation will be available via the conference website. Investors can also request a 1x1 meeting with Mr. Eiswirth to be arranged following the conclusion of the conference.

About Alimera Sciences, Inc.

Alimera Sciences is a pharmaceutical company that specializes in the commercialization and development of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals. Alimera is presently focused on diseases affecting the back of the eye, or retina, because these diseases are not well treated with current therapies and affect millions of people in our aging populations. For more information, please visit www.alimerasciences.com.

