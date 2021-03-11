ClearOne’s 2021 Product Line Merits High Praise from Industry Leading Tech Media

Recognition by both consumer and trade media provide momentum to the company’s 2021 marketing campaign.

/EIN News/ -- SALT LAKE CITY, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- While it’s still early in the new year, many industry-leading consumer and trade technology media have already liked what they see in the ClearOne (NASDAQ: CLRO) 2021 product line. In fact, according ClearOne Chair and CEO Zee Hakimoglu, reviewers from The Gadgeteer, Laptop Magazine, PC Gamer, SMB Nation, TechRadar, Tom’s Hardware and 9to5Toys have all praised ClearOne’s line of professional and consumer webcams and other remote work/learn solutions.

“We are honored to be recognized by these leading authorities on technology design, performance and value and the reviews are solid. Some point out areas for potential feature advancements within our products,” Hakimoglu said today. “We always appreciate these suggestions, based on real-life testing, and utilize them to help us further improve our products and exceed market expectations. We know that now more than ever professionals and consumers need solutions that can stand up to the rugged demands of a hybrid work and learn environment.”

In addition to featured product reviews, the ClearOne BMA 360 Beamforming Microphone Ceiling Tile recently received a Sound & Video Contractor magazine 2020 Innovation Product Award. Other awards are still pending, according to Hakimoglu.

Among the featured reviews, PC Gamer named the ClearOne UNITE® 20 Pro camera one of the top five webcams of 2020, calling it the best budget value 1080P camera currently available.

The Gadgeteer praised the UNITE 20 Pro camera for offering the best audio and video features for web conferencing they’ve encountered for a device at its price point. The same publication also weighed in with praise for the company’s CHAT® 150 and Versa® 50 solutions in separate reviews.

TechRadar selected both the ClearOne UNITE 20 Pro and UNITE 50 4K ePTZ HD cameras as among the best solutions for live streaming. SMB Nation praised ClearOne for introducing its new Aura® product line at just the right time. ClearOne Aura offers a comprehensive range of Good, Better, Best packages of enterprise quality audio, video, audio-video home office solutions options and a free COLLABORATE® Space lifetime subscription, the award-winning video collaboration app.

Laptop Magazine praised the UNITE 20 Pro camera for offering bright, sharp photos and video, a stable mounting system, and for supporting all conferencing platforms. Tom’s Hardware cited the company’s UNITE 10 camera for its low price point and for offering clear microphone vocals.

Finally, 9to5Toys praised the UNITE 10 camera for being affordable and packing all of the necessary features required to be a great low-cost way to start video conferencing.

“ClearOne is dedicated to providing an ever-expanding range of professional and consumer customers with a complete line of audio, video, conferencing and collaboration solutions that deliver the very best performance value,” Hakimoglu stressed. “Stay tuned as we bring even more innovative solutions to market during the course of this year.”

About ClearOne

ClearOne is a global market leader enabling conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions. The performance and simplicity of its advanced, comprehensive solutions offer unprecedented levels of functionality, reliability, and scalability. Visit ClearOne at www.clearone.com .

###

Contact: Bob Griffin Griffin360 212 481 3456 x16 bob@griffin360.com