R3 Score’s CEO Laurin Leonard to Speak at Virtual Seminar on Mass Incarceration and the Human Rights Implications of AI

BALTIMORE, MD, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Global Boatworks Holdings, Inc. (OTC: GBBT), ("Global" or "the Company"), the developer of an AI-enabled financial software platform through its subsidiary, R3 Holdings, Inc., today announced that Laurin Leonard, President & CEO, will be a guest speaker at a virtual seminar on Monday, March 15 at 3:00pm EST. The seminar is part of the talk series “Towards Life 3.0: Ethics and Technology in the 21st Century” organized and facilitated by Mathias Risse, Director of the Carr Center for Human Rights Policy, Berthold Beitz, Professor in Human Rights, Global Affairs and Philosophy, and Sushma Raman, Executive Director of the Carr Center for Human Rights Policy.

The series draws upon a range of scholars, technology leaders, and public interest technologists to address the ethical aspects of the long-term impact of artificial intelligence on society and human life. The topic of this seminar is “Mass Incarceration and the Human Rights Implications of AI.” Laurin Leonard will discuss the Company’s software that aims to uphold human rights, create opportunities for those living with criminal convictions, and to gain self-sufficiency through entrepreneurship.

Virtual Event Details

This event will be livestreamed on YouTube Live. Attendees registered for this event (link below) will receive a reminder for the livestream fifteen minutes before the event along with a link to the YouTube page where you can participate in the live chat and ask questions during the event.

https://carrcenter.hks.harvard.edu/event/towards-life-30-conversation-laurin-leonard

About Global Boatworks Holdings, Inc. and R3 Holdings, Inc.

Global completed a definitive Share Exchange Agreement with Baltimore, Maryland-based R3 Technologies, Inc. on September 23, 2020. R3 Holdings, Inc. is a SaaS company that provides a more contextualized criminal background report and alternative credit score for use by businesses of all sizes and in every industry. R3’s AI-enabled, financial software platform uses proprietary data-driven scoring designed to unlock new valuable information about employees and financial services consumers utilizing a multi-factor algorithm based on 11 factors assessing character, capacity, and current choice. To learn more about R3 Score, visit www.R3Score.com .

