First Employer-Cooperative COVID-19 Workplace Safety Platform to Launch Through Truepill and Health Transformation Alliance Partnership

The proprietary platform empowers Health Transformation Alliance (HTA) employers with testing, contact tracing and vaccination rollout to return to in-person worksites safely

/EIN News/ -- SAN MATEO, Calif. and WESTMONT, N.J., March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plans for the first employer-cooperative COVID-19 workplace safety platform were announced today by a partnership between Truepill™ , the digital health platform powering consumer health experiences through diagnostics, telehealth and pharmacy infrastructure, and the Health Transformation Alliance (HTA), a cooperative of 58 of America's leading employers that have come together to ﬁx our broken healthcare system. The transformative COVID-19 digital testing and treatment platform will help employees at HTA Member companies safely and effectively transition back to physical worksites.



Powered by Truepill’s extensive suite of digital solutions and industry-first APIs, the platform delivers an end-to-end, consumer-friendly experience by providing employees access to COVID-19 testing, clinical care and medication delivery, all from the comfort of their home or place of work. In the coming months, Truepill plans to add vaccination rollout to the platform capabilities as well. Comprehensive and flexible, the COVID-19 workplace safety platform empowers employers with large-scale digital solutions to meet their specific needs.

Through an initial consultation with Truepill, employers will establish their preferred testing type, frequency, site and paradigm. Employers can then quickly launch and scale an affordable, customized program to establish and maintain a safe work environment. The platform not only helps employers manage costs and boost productivity, but provides employees with the peace of mind they deserve as they prepare to head back to in-person workplaces.

In addition, the HTA recently launched a proprietary ‘Return to Work Safely’ Initiative. The initiative is helping to guide employers on key issues and considerations in a safe return to work. Through this new initiative, and its partnership with Truepill, the HTA is helping its Member Owner companies create effective strategies considering many COVID-19 challenges and issues.

Said Nadina J. Rosier, PharmD, Chief Product Officer & General Manager of Pharmaceutical Solutions, Health Transformation Alliance, “There is omnipresent fear and anxiety by all US employees and their families about returning to work. The incorporation of Truepill’s workplace safety platform into our HTA ‘Return to Work Safely’ Initiative is one more step we’re taking to putting the minds of our Member Owners, their employees, and their families at ease. Our only regret is that every company in America cannot take advantage of this right now.”

Rosier further explained that our employers will empower their employees and families with up-to-the minute knowledge to know if it is safe to return to work. “Truepill allows the HTA to provide a tech-forward, customer-centric solution that delivers every element of care through one intuitive platform – from symptom monitoring and testing to telehealth and medication delivery,” she concluded.

Truepill’s COVID-19 workplace safety platform includes:

Rapid antigen test for at-home or worksite use, with results available in under 20 minutes

RT-PCR at-home or worksite sample collection kits, with results available within 48 - 72 hours

Reporting as required by federal and state health agencies

Capacity to process 100,000 test kits per day

Tests sourced, packed and shipped directly by Truepill

Vaccination rollout (coming soon)

In addition to testing, the platform’s comprehensive solution currently includes a white-label web portal. Within the portal, employees can easily view their personal dashboard denoting test status, results and pending actions to be taken as required by their employer.

Likewise, an employer dashboard provides HR and relevant stakeholders with both high-level and granular insights so they can seamlessly manage employee care. Employer portal capabilities include test ordering for individual employees and bulk orders for worksites, individual, site-specific and aggregate level analytics with visibility to the status of individual tests from registration to result, as well as contact tracing assistance. Additional services available include dedicated telehealth provider access and pharmacy delivery for patients who test positive.

“Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, we’ve seen the demand for digital healthcare skyrocket as consumers increasingly seek out alternatives to traditional care, such as telehealth, at-home lab testing and pharmacy delivery,” said Sid Viswanathan, Co-Founder and President of Truepill. “As we move forward, one of the largest opportunities we face is ensuring employees feel comfortable returning to in-person worksites. Building upon the digital health solutions we’ve all come to rely on at home, we are delivering an end-to-end workplace platform that provides safety, confidence and comfort to on-site employees. We are proud to take on this opportunity in partnership with HTA and to be a part of their ‘Return to Work Safely’ program, providing their Member-Owners with deep insights and guidance in a safe return to work, while mitigating the spread of COVID-19.”

To learn more about HTA, visit https://www.htahealth.com/. For more information on Truepill’s COVID-19 Workplace Safety Platform, email covid19@truepill.com.

About Truepill:

Truepill is a digital health platform that delivers diagnostics, telehealth and pharmacy infrastructure to power consumer health experiences. Founded in 2016 with a unique B2B model, the company's expansive suite of customizable, direct-to-patient solutions includes nationwide prescription fulfillment and delivery, a US-based network of licensed telehealth providers, an at-home lab testing network, white label packaging, product design and more. With seven owned and operated pharmacies, Truepill accreditations include URAC accredited mail order pharmacy, URAC accredited specialty pharmacy, NABP, Digital Pharmacy Accreditation and LegitScript. Learn more at www.truepill.com .

About Health Transformation Alliance:

The Health Transformation Alliance (HTA) is a cooperative of 58 of America's leading employers that have come together to ﬁx our broken healthcare system. With responsibility for more 4 million lives in the United States and a collective annual health care spend of $27 billion, the member companies of the HTA have combined their resources, knowledge, and experience to transform the way healthcare is delivered. To that end, the HTA has developed value-driven solutions in data and analytics, pharmacy, medical and consumer engagement speciﬁcally designed to improve patient care and economic value.