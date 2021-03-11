Lucidworks Appoints Chris Polishuk as Chief Revenue Officer to Drive Connected Experiences

Former Salesforce Executive, Chris Polishuk, Will Guide Lucidworks’ Development and Market Adoption of the Connected Experience Cloud

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lucidworks , provider of the Connected Experience Cloud (CXC), today announced that Chris Polishuk, a former executive at Salesforce, has been appointed as chief revenue officer (CRO). Polishuk will lead the ongoing transition to the cloud and drive market adoption of Lucidworks CXC. He will connect global sales, customer excellence, marketing and business development teams to reinforce an ecosystem that best serves Lucidworks’ customers, partners, and employees.



Polishuk is an accomplished sales leader with proven experience leading growth-stage organizations. He has a long history of successfully bringing complex platforms to market, most notably with marketing intelligence platform Datorama, which was acquired by Salesforce in 2018. Polishuk specializes in building highly efficient go-to-market teams for both start-ups and large software enterprises based in SaaS applications, analytics, and predictive modeling technologies.

“Our customers across industries continue to report impressive results after implementing connected experiences through Lucidworks CXC,” said Will Hayes, CEO, Lucidworks. “As Lucidworks developed and launched the Connected Experience Cloud, we recognized an opportunity to adopt those same principles of a connected experience for our own organization. Just as CXC helps our customers connect customer experience with employee experience to improve both, we saw an opportunity to better connect our internal operations to accelerate more innovative results for our customers and the market at large. Chris brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to our team, as well as a genuine excitement to fulfill our promise to create more impactful digital experiences for our customers.”

Last year Lucidworks announced the Connected Experience Cloud , a suite of products that allows brands to personalize experiences at scale, across all channels, based on their unique business needs. In addition to Lucidworks Fusion , which underpins CXC, product add-ons Predictive Merchandiser and Smart Answers , and cloud services including Never Null , power omnichannel personalization for shoppers, knowledge management employees, and customer service agents. Wide market adoption and research demonstrate that when brands empower their employees and delight customers using insights from one experience to feed the other, the total experience improves and the business thrives.

“Last year, despite an economic downturn, Lucidworks tripled growth in cloud-based annual recurring revenue,” said Chris Polishuk, CRO, Lucidworks. “I’m looking forward to building off of the foundation the team has created and leading a more connected go-to-market organization. What we’ve learned through CXC is that the best work happens when everything is connected. We have a responsibility to our ecosystem of stakeholders to drive digital transformation for companies across ecommerce, financial services, and healthcare. I am honored to be a part of this next step on Lucidworks’ journey.”

Polishuk joins as CRO after a strong year of Lucidworks’ results that include a record-breaking Cyber Five for Lucidworks retail customers and wide market adoption of Lucidworks CXC across financial services, ecommerce, life sciences, and government. Contact Lucidworks today to learn more and register for one of our live virtual events to learn how CXC powers omnichannel personalization.

About Lucidworks

Lucidworks offers the Connected Experience Cloud (CXC) that captures user signals from every action and applies them to digital experiences everywhere. CXC combines the power of search and machine learning to personalize experiences that meet employees' and customers' unique intent. The world’s largest brands, including Lenovo, Red Hat, Reddit and Cisco Systems rely on Lucidworks’ suite of products to power product discovery, customer service, and knowledge management applications that delight customers and empower employees. Learn more at Lucidworks.com .