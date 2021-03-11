Playwire Welcomes Heather Hromoho as Vice President of Partner Success

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Playwire, a global technology company specializing in revenue amplification for publishers and content creators, announced today that Heather Hromoho had joined the executive team as Vice President of Partner Success. Hromoho is an accomplished customer success executive in the digital media space and has worked with some of the world’s largest publishers and advertisers developing long-term client relationships. Hromoho’s addition to the team continues Playwire’s industry-leading focus on customer success.



"I’m eager to lead the Partner success team at Playwire and elated to have the opportunity to play an influential role during their dynamic growth as a company. The timing could not have aligned better,” said Heather Hromoho, VP Partner Success at Playwire.

Hromoho brings over a decade of experience in the AdTech space and has a proven track record of delivering scalable solutions to streamline processes and driving data transparency in both start-up and billion-dollar enterprise environments. She will be responsible for solving operational challenges and help increase partner successes through their topline revenue and overall profitability to new partners globally.

Hromoho recently served as Head of US Customer Success for Sigma Software, where she was responsible for the growth of Sigma's global developer practice and expansion into North America. Earlier in her career, Hromoho was Vice President, Client Services and Inventory Operations at Millennial Media where the company scaled to a successful IPO.

“Heather Hromoho is a true client success professional, and we’re thrilled to welcome her to our team,” said Jayson Dubin, CEO at Playwire. “Her experience in maintaining top-notch customer service while growing and leading a global team is particularly relevant for our own growth strategy in the coming months.”

About Playwire

Playwire is a global revenue amplification company with the knowledge and technology content owners need to maximize revenue. The company’s portfolio includes management of over 500 websites, serving 20 billion video and display ads, and streaming one billion minutes of video each month. Playwire’s exclusive partner relationships help brands to connect and engage with their desired audiences safely and authentically. Playwire is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, with business operations and satellite offices spanning from San Francisco to Singapore. For more information, please visit playwire.com.

