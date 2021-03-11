Hooray Agency Named AOR for Two California Properties, Balboa Bay Resort and The Guild Hotel

These new business wins highlight Hooray’s expertise and continued growth within the hotel and travel sectors

/EIN News/ -- IRVINE, Calif., March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Hooray Agency announced it has been named Agency of Record for Balboa Bay Resort and The Guild Hotel , bringing its extensive travel and hospitality expertise to both properties and expanding its roster of hotel and resort clients. As AOR for Balboa Bay Resort and The Guild Hotel, Hooray is tasked with all creative and strategic solutions for both properties, including website design, paid search, display, social media, photography, branding, strategic planning and partnerships.



“We’re excited to be working with these properties and expanding our longstanding expertise in the hospitality space,” said Steven Seghers, CEO of Hooray Agency. “This has been a challenging year for the hospitality industry, but with Balboa Bay Resort and The Guild Hotel showing a deep understanding of their customers’ wants and needs, we will enable them to invest in the right strategic and creative approaches to offer their patrons valuable experiences that will keep them coming back.”

For Balboa Bay Resort, Hooray is spearheading all digital branding and marketing, geo-targeted to key markets with a focus on California and the western region. Hooray will also assist with the launch of several new marketing initiatives for the resort including a reimagined Recreation Concierge offering bespoke only-in-Newport-Beach experiences, a waterfront restaurant reopening in April of 2021 and an extraordinary private waterfront event space, “Lighthouse”.

“We are thrilled to welcome Hooray Agency as our new digital agency and partner and look forward to working with the team on exciting new initiatives at Balboa Bay Resort,” said Marina Dutton, General Manager, Balboa Bay Resorts. “Their proven track history with notable luxury resorts, established website development and ongoing enhancement combined with a deep knowledge and skill-set in digital best practices for the hospitality industry, made the decision to appoint Hooray as our digital agency of record an easy one.”

A Marriott Bonvoy and Tribute Property, The Guild is located in Downtown San Diego in the historic YMCA building and managed by Sage Hospitality. It reopened in 2019 as a boutique hotel and was quickly named one of the most exciting hotels opening in the U.S. by Forbes. Building on that momentum, Hooray will focus its efforts on positioning and refreshing its branding, setting the stage for a 360-degree strategic, creative and digital integration for The Guild. In addition, Hooray will help support The Guild in reimagining its food and beverage outlets, targeting local professionals for happy hours and programming. Hooray’s efforts will be geo-targeted to San Diego and surrounding drive markets and will expand as travel restrictions ease.

“Beyond the technical capabilities, it was very important for us to find a “true partner” who will exhibit the same organizational and cultural values with The Guild,” said Onal Kucuk, General Manager of The Guild. “The Hooray team has proven themselves to be a great business partner during the good times as well as during the difficult times, understanding the priorities of our business and ensuring alignment on each deliverable. Their in-depth understanding of lifestyle space, ability to pivot, a well-balanced creative and analytical approach have been invaluable.”

About Hooray Agency

A Southern California-based full-service marketing firm, Hooray Agency specializes in omni-channel branding campaigns, marketing, and advertising. Our thinking and solutions are expressed in myriad forms, via both traditional and new-age platforms – including websites, E-commerce systems, digital advertising and branded content, customized programming, and a robust presence throughout social media. And while we are the first to admit that our philosophy has evolved since our founding 25 years ago, there remains a steadfast outlook, a world-view, that can only be described as “global,” with messaging that transcends international boundaries and cultures across more than sixty countries, and resonates instead on a very human, visceral, and unforgettable level.

About Balboa Bay Resort

Balboa Bay Resort is Newport Beach's premier waterfront retreat offering stunning bay views and sunsets over Balboa Bays harbor. Recently named the #1 Resort in Newport Beach by U.S. News & World Report, the Forbes Four-Star and AAA Four-Diamond property features 159 sophisticated over-sized guestrooms and suites, offering relaxed yet refined accommodations along with a celebrated culinary program. Food and beverage offerings include: A&O Kitchen+Bar, a newly reimagined waterfront indoor/outdoor restaurant featuring California coastal cuisine enhanced with Mediterranean flavors debuting April 2021 and Blend, offering fresh grab-and-go delicacies and delights that pair perfectly with beautiful bay views. Wellness amenities include a fitness studio; a year-round heated outdoor swimming pool and whirlpool; pool bar; pool cabanas; water sport rentals from the private dock; a full-service 10,000 square foot spa, and a Drybar salon. Wedding and group offerings include a Bayfront ceremony lawn, a stunning new waterfront event space Waterline and over 30,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor meeting space. For more information visit balboabayresort.com .

About The Guild Hotel

The Guild San Diego is a new Marriott Bonvoy property that offers a respite from the crowds with a peaceful courtyard and charming, historic details. Formerly a 1920s-era Army-Navy YMCA, the building was thoughtfully reimagined as a tribute to San Diego, while delivering on the style and upscale decor expected from a Tribute Portfolio hotel within the Marriott Bonvoy family of hotels.

