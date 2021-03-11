Bright Mountain Media Announces Release of Podcast Interview with The Wall Street Resource

/EIN News/ -- Boca Raton, FL, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bright Mountain Media, Inc. (OTCQB: BMTM) (“Bright Mountain Media” or the “Company”), an end-to-end digital media and advertising services platform, today announced the release of a podcast interview conducted by Chief Financial Officer Edward Cabanas, with Jeff Kone from The Wall Street Resource .



In the podcast, Edward provides a corporate overview and discusses how Bright Mountain Media’s differentiated platform company model more efficiently connects brands and consumers as well as recent growth initiatives.

Access Link: https://thewallstreetresource.com/webcasts/

About Bright Mountain Media

Bright Mountain Media, Inc. (OTCQB: BMTM) is an end-to-end digital media and advertising services platform, efficiently connecting brands with targeted consumer demographics through the removal of middlemen in the advertising services process. The Company’s publishing division, led by Wild Sky Media , offers significant global reach through hyper-engaging content and multicultural audiences, reaching over 230 million users monthly as it tells the unique stories of our most diverse generation. The Company’s robust portfolio of websites includes Mom.com, CafeMom, LittleThings, MamásLatinas and many more. For more information, please visit www.brightmountainmedia.com .

