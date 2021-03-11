Genasys Inc. Announces Government of Canada COVID and Vaccination Tracking Software Project

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ: GNSS), the global leader in critical communications systems and solutions, today announced a project from its Canadian subsidiary, Genasys Communications Canada , to test the Company's Contact Tracking™ software for government of Canada COVID-19 cases and vaccinations. The project leverages the proprietary automated events, situational awareness, and geofencing capabilities of the Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) platform.



“This project was awarded based on a competitive process in which more than 500 proposals were reviewed,” said Richard S. Danforth, Chief Executive Officer, Genasys Inc. “In addition to COVID and vaccination tracking, the project includes two-way alerts and responses over email, SMS, callouts, VoIP, pop-ups, and mobile applications. Integrations with land mobile radio, gunshot detection, panic buttons, and government agency alerting are also incorporated.”

“Following strict privacy protocols, all COVID and vaccination tracking data is anonymized to safeguard the private information of those affected by the virus,” Mr. Danforth continued. “Training, installation, configuration, and support services are also included in this project.”

The Genasys Emergency Management platform is the world’s first integrated critical communications solution that addresses government and enterprise security for the Internet of Things (IoT), automatically discovers at-risk recipients, and sends targeted alerts to their locations on multiple hardware and software channels. By unifying software, hardware, and geo-data analytics, GEM provides the critical event management capabilities government and business need to help keep people safe.

About Genasys Inc.

Genasys™ is a global provider of critical communications systems and solutions to help keep people safe. Genasys provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after public safety threats and critical business events. The Company’s unified critical communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), LRAD® long-range voice broadcast systems, and more.

Genasys systems are in service in 72 countries in a range of diverse applications, including public safety, emergency warning, mass notification, critical event management, defense, law enforcement, homeland security, and other applications. For more information, visit genasys.com .

