Alpha Peak Announces Filing of 2020 Audited Financial Statements

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Peak Leisure Inc. (“Alpha Peak” or the “Company”) (NEX: AAP.H) announces the audited financial results of the Company for the year ended December 31, 2020 (the “Financial Statements”). A copy of the Financial Statements prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards and the corresponding management’s discussion and analysis can be found under Alpha Peak’s profile at www.sedar.com.

For more information, please contact:

Zachary Goldenberg, CEO
Phone No.: 647-987-5083
Email: zach@libertyvp.co

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”) nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate and similar expressions or are those which, by their nature, refer to future events. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements by the Company are not guarantees of future performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from the Company's expectations. Trading in the securities of the Company should be considered highly speculative. All of the Company's public disclosure filings may be accessed via www.sedar.com and readers are urged to review these materials.

This press release is not, and is not to be construed in any way as, an offer to buy or sell securities in the United States.


