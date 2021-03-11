CEOWORLD names SAIT as both Canada’s top hospitality and top culinary school

/EIN News/ -- Calgary, AB, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The world is watching the Southern Alberta Institute of Technology (SAIT). For the sixth consecutive year, CEOWORLD Magazine recognizes SAIT as the number one hospitality school in Canada on its list of the world’s Best Hospitality and Hotel Management Schools. SAIT is in extraordinary company of global schools, climbing two spots to 19. Equally exciting, CEOWORLD has also ranked SAIT as Canada’s number one culinary school in its inaugural ranking of the Best Culinary Schools in Canada.

Additionally, SAIT remains the best Canadian hospitality and leisure management school in the world according to QS World University.

“At SAIT, we set ourselves apart through our unyielding commitment to student success,” says James Overall, Dean for the School of Hospitality and Tourism. “Being recognized in the prestigious CEOWORLD as Canada’s number one hospitality school as well as the nation’s number one culinary school is testament to the passion and dedication of our students, faculty, alumni and our strong connections to industry.”

Overall adds, “Bringing together excellence in hospitality and culinary arts education empowers our students with unrivalled industry-relevant learning and prepares them to be the industry leaders of tomorrow.”

The rankings were determined using a combination of surveys, research and publicly available statistics. CEOWORLD surveyed 186,350 graduates, industry professionals, employers and recruiters in 96 territories between November 15, 2020 and February 22, 2021.

SAIT’s future-focused curriculum is built on a balance of technical skills, business acumen, human skills, highly immersive learning and a deep sense of community. In Fall 2021, SAIT will launch six new specializations in hospitality and tourism that will help play an important role in preparing exceptional talent to support the industry’s post-pandemic recovery.

“SAIT is committed to overcoming what the pandemic has thrown at us,” says Overall. “Our industry is incredibly resilient and that’s because it’s driven by deeply passionate, resourceful and committed people. Technology will change. Industries will change. Skills will always need to be updated. But at the heart of it all, everything in business and life remains rooted in people.”

Learn more about SAIT’s hospitality and culinary programs at Virtual Open House March 19 – 20.

About SAIT’s School of Hospitality and Tourism

The SAIT School of Hospitality and Tourism is renowned for action-based learning, real-world industry environments and programs taught by industry experts who have gained prominence in their field across the globe. The School offers a bachelor’s degree, diplomas, certificates, apprenticeship programs and numerous professional development and continuing education courses. With an overall 95% employment rate, SAIT graduates are prepared to make an impact in a broad range of the hospitality and culinary industry, from hotels, restaurants, events, beverage companies, travel and tourism, and some even creating their own path as successful entrepreneurs.

About SAIT

Established in 1916, SAIT was the first publicly funded technical school of its kind in North America. Today, SAIT is a global leader in applied education, serving 50,000 students annually through more than 100 career programs and 1,300 part-time courses. Action-based learning, solution-focused research and enterprising collaborations with industry partners ensure SAIT students are career-ready when they graduate. SAIT is honoured to be selected by Mediacorp Canada Inc. as one of Alberta’s Top Employers for 2021. sait.ca

