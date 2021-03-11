Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,073 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 213,625 in the last 365 days.

Stock Yards Bancorp to Participate in a Series of Investor Meetings

/EIN News/ -- LOUISVILLE, Ky. , March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYBT), parent company of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company, with offices in the Louisville, Indianapolis and Cincinnati metropolitan markets, today announced that James A. (Ja) Hillebrand, Chief Executive Officer, and T. Clay Stinnett, EVP and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a series of virtual meetings with institutional investors on March 18, 2021, hosted by Raymond James.

Management’s discussion materials to be used at this conference will be posted to the investor section of the Company’s website, www.syb.com, on or before March 18, 2021.

Louisville, Kentucky-based Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc., with $4.6 billion in assets, was incorporated in 1988 as a bank holding company. It is the parent company of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company, which was established in 1904. The Company’s common shares trade on The NASDAQ Stock Market under the symbol “SYBT.”

Contact: T. Clay Stinnett
  Executive Vice President,
  Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer
  (502) 625-0890


Primary Logo

You just read:

Stock Yards Bancorp to Participate in a Series of Investor Meetings

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.